Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interview of Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias in Ta Nea, with journalist Alexandra Fotaki (20 March 2021)

03/21/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOURNALIST: Minister, the announcement of your visit to Ankara came suddenly, and though we are in the process of talks, Turkey is continuing its inflammatory rhetoric and 'blame game'.

N. DENDIAS: Ms. Fotaki, the announcement of my visit - which, if the right conditions prevail, will take place a month from now - may have come as a surprise, given that we do not usually announce meetings so early before they are to take place.But we want to be transparent about our intentions. Moreover, the timing of the announcement, at a time when the Turkish delegation was in Athens, had its symbolism.
Greece is not afraid of dialogue. In fact, it is in favour of constructive dialogue based on fundamental principles, including International Law. We have firm positions that we support. We believe we are right on our side and that we have nothing to fear. Dialogue is not giving in. When you talk, you promote your positions and draw your red lines, but you don't give in.
I remind you that I have repeatedly highlighted that I was open to a meeting with my Turkish counterpart, my friend Mevlut Cavusoglu, provided the climate is proper. I had also underscored that there is no chance of dialogue in the context of threats and violations of international legality. These conditions continue to exist. But it is true that the climate has improved, if only partially, enabling us to resume high-level talks. It is clear, of course, from what I have said that if the provocations are repeated, this climate could be reversed.

JOURNALIST: Next week is critical for EU-Turkey relations. What does Greece expect from Europe?

N. DENDIAS: Allow me to remind you that EU-Turkey relations started six decades ago. Specifically, in 1963, with the signing of the EEC-Turkey association agreement.
Since then, there have been many critical weeks in EU-Turkey relations. In some of those, positive steps were taken - in others, not. In this sense, next week is neither the beginning nor the end of these relations. The issue of Turkey will remain on the table.
And let me add something else. The level of EU-Turkey relations depends on Turkey's stance.
In this context, we anxiously await the report that is to be submitted to the European Council by the High Representative and the European Commission. We have emphasised key elements that, in our opinion, should be contained in this report. But we are not the ones drawing it up.
Our firm position is that the EU should have a two-fold approach to Turkey: A positive agenda, but also proposals for specific repercussions for Turkey, depending on its behaviour.
We will be prepared to consider the elements of a positive agenda - such as the customs union, the migration issue or even the visa waiver issue - but under one strict condition: Turkey's full compliance with the obligations it has undertaken. For example, Turkey cannot ask for the customs union to be upgraded when it has been proven that it is flagrantly violating it. The same is true for the migration issue and the obligations it has undertaken in the framework of the implementation of the joint statement of 2016. Turkey cannot be given carte blanche, just as no country is given carte blanche.
In tandem with a positive agenda, however, the EU need to make it clear that Turkey's conduct is under ongoing observation and that there will be restrictive measures if it backslides into violations. The prospect of measures will continue to exist after March. As I have said in the past, we aren't 'absolving' Turkey of its 'sins'. Of course, we must always bear in mind that decisions in the EU are taken unanimously. In other words, the 27 member states have to agree.

JOURNALIST: You will be at the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs next week, with the new U.S. Secretary of state, Antony Blinken, in attendance. What do you expect from that meeting?

N. DENDIAS: I've already had a friendly talk with Tony Blinken - a few weeks ago. Bearing in mind his recent statement in the U.S. House of Representatives, regarding the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus issue, as well as the statements made by the previous U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, at the NATO Ministerial Meeting last December, we see a clear reaction to Turkey's actions from the other side of the Atlantic. Both before and after the U.S. elections. Whether and how this will translate into action remains to be seen. But this change in comparison to the not-too-distant past is extremely important for the vindication of Greece's positions.
At this point, I would also like to note a development that took place a few days ago. In a joint statement issued after the videoconference of Quad heads of state and government (Australia, the U.S., Japan and India), there is express and clear reference to the primary role these countries attribute to International Law, and especially as it is set out in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. I think this is a very interesting and important development, as four major naval powers recognise, at the highest level, the importance of the UNCLOS.
In any case, we are anxious to see the stance taken by the new U.S. Secretary of State at the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs. At that meeting, I will stress our country's role as a pillar of stability and security in the region, as well as the need to avoid actions that jeopardise the cohesion of the Alliance.
Finally, on the margins of the NATO Ministerial, I intend to travel to Düsseldorf to meet with the new president of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party, Armin Laschet, who may be his party's candidate for federal chancellor in October's parliamentary elections. This meeting is important on both a symbolic and a substantive level. I always believe that effective foreign policy must be based on firm diplomatic foundations, with parallel development of interpersonal relationships.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 18:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pCLEANSPARK  : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CleanSpark, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action - CLSK
PR
03:38pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY  : acquires Kansas City Southern for $29B
AQ
03:37pCREDIT SUISSE  : Saudi PIF hires senior Goldman Sachs banker for investments - sources
RE
03:22pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP  : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. - VLDR
PR
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD  : Home Sales, Durables, Consumer Spending
DJ
03:00pJFU FINAL DEADLINE MONDAY : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages 9F Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 22 Deadline in Securities Class Action – JFU
GL
02:56pASTRAZENECA  : head of R&D for oncology dies at 61
RE
02:47pRailroads Strike a $25 Billion Merger -- 5th Update
DJ
02:40pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Bit Digital, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action – BTBT
GL
02:27pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP  : Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against CytoDyn Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
2Oil hits skids, drops 7% on worsening outlook for coronavirus in Europe
3U.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
4CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : Canada's CP Rail to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion betting on No..
5S&P 500 : A Fed With No Fear of Inflation Should Scare Investors -- Streetwise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ