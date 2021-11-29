Intetics Supports Wikipedia – Together Creating the Future for the World of Free Knowledge

Intetics Supports Wikipedia – Together Creating a Better Future for the World of the Online Exchange of Free, Independent Knowledge

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics Inc. is among supporters of Wikipedia.

Wikipedia is a free content, the multilingual online encyclopedia written and maintained by a community of volunteers, which contains over 57 million articles, attracting around 2 billion unique device visits and more than 17 million edits per month.

1 fact you might not be aware of Intetics:

Intetics’s website has in common with Wikipedia’s website one important feature – it provides the vocabulary of emerging technologies.

Following its code of conduct and the main principles of daily work ethic, Intetics believes that only by uniting global efforts they can help millions of people to study, become more intelligent, qualified, prosperous, and, as a result, more people all over the world will obtain the ability to help others. This way of living leads to the endless string of conscious people who drive the world’s evolution for the greater good.

"Intetics has been contributing to the Wikipedia and Wikimedia Foundation development for more than five years in a row. In such a way, we make an impact on the growth of education worldwide and boost free knowledge space. Furthermore, the Intetics team is always ready to support meaningful social projects which are driven by passionate and dedicated people." - Boris Kntsevoi, the CEO and President Intetics Inc., shares his vision.

For Intetics’s support, the Founder of Wikipedia sent the letter. Let’s take a glance at it:

"I founded Wikipedia 20 years ago. Each day, Wikipedia gives readers a new chance to acquire the knowledge that is so rightfully theirs, no matter what their circumstances might be. Intetics is the one who makes this possible. Your support allows edits to be made, and articles to reach new readers; it gives our non-profit the means to stay true to its mission, even as Wikipedia has become one of the most visited websites in the world." - wrote Jimmy Wales, the Founder of Wikipedia.

About Wikipedia



Wikipedia is hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation, a non-profit organization that also hosts a range of other projects. Supporters like Intetics make Wikipedia possible. Donation helps Wikipedia prioritize technologies that enrich the user experience while welcoming the projected billions of new internet users around the world for the first time to the online exchange of free, independent knowledge.

About Intetics



Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing. Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 25+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.