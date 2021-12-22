Log in
Intetics at CES 2022, the most Influential Tech Event Globally, in Las Vegas

12/22/2021 | 09:52am EST
NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES® is the most influential tech event globally — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. It’s where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage.

CES 2022 will occur in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2022. If somebody is interested in finding potential partners, they should be sure to sign up for the CES 2022; everyone can participate in 30-minute B2B meetings tailored to their needs.

Over 1800 exhibiting companies and hundreds of thought leaders worldwide are ready to show how tech has never been more important in our lives. Key industry audiences are also showing strong commitment: 189 of the Fortune Global 500, 76 of the Interbrand 100, 64 of the top retailers, leading the US and global media, and attendees from 159 countries are already registered and joining CES in Las Vegas. This is a place where people are ready to bring the industry back together to experience the next generation of innovation.

Boris Kontsevoi and Irina Dubovik will represent Intetics at the event. Connect with us to discuss global innovations. We look forward to meeting our like-minded!

Let’s connect there!

Contact:
Irina Dubovik
Intetics
Tamiami Tr N, Ste 114
Naples Florida, 10001
877-763-8338
http://intetics.com/



© GlobeNewswire 2021
