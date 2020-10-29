Intimate Wash Market to Benefit from Changing Consumer Perception About Feminine Hygiene Products | Technavio

The global intimate wash market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets.

Rapid urbanization has increased the number of working women worldwide. This coupled with rising disposable incomes has increased the spending on feminine health and hygiene products to maintain pH levels and reduce discomfort, bad odor, itchiness, and burning sensations in private areas. Personal care products such as intimate wash products are also increasingly adopted by women involved in sports and fitness activities. With changing perceptions about the use of feminine hygiene products, the market will witness increased demand for intimate wash products during the forecast period.

Intimate Wash Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global personal products market is the parent market of the intimate wash market. Within its scope, the personal products market covers products and companies engaged in R&D and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Our report on the intimate wash market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Brandable, Combe Inc., Corman Spa, CTS Group, Laclede Inc., Nutraceutical Corp., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, Unilever Group, and Zeta Farmaceutici Spa.

Technavio’s research report on the intimate wash market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall personal products market.

Intimate wash Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global intimate wash market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the intimate wash market. The market is segmented as follows:

Distribution channels

Offline

Online

Geography

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Vendor Landscape

Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the intimate wash market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the personal products market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

