Intimate Wash Market to Benefit from Changing Consumer Perception About Feminine Hygiene Products | Technavio

10/29/2020 | 12:01am EDT

The global intimate wash market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006211/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intimate Wash Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rapid urbanization has increased the number of working women worldwide. This coupled with rising disposable incomes has increased the spending on feminine health and hygiene products to maintain pH levels and reduce discomfort, bad odor, itchiness, and burning sensations in private areas. Personal care products such as intimate wash products are also increasingly adopted by women involved in sports and fitness activities. With changing perceptions about the use of feminine hygiene products, the market will witness increased demand for intimate wash products during the forecast period.

Intimate Wash Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Related Markets

Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2020-2024

Global Sanitary Napkins Market 2020-2024

Global Women's Intimate Care Products Market 2020-2024

Intimate Wash Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global personal products market is the parent market of the intimate wash market. Within its scope, the personal products market covers products and companies engaged in R&D and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Our report on the intimate wash market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Brandable, Combe Inc., Corman Spa, CTS Group, Laclede Inc., Nutraceutical Corp., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, Unilever Group, and Zeta Farmaceutici Spa.

Technavio’s research report on the intimate wash market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall personal products market.

Intimate wash Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global intimate wash market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the intimate wash market. The market is segmented as follows:

Distribution channels

  • Offline
  • Online

Geography

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Vendor Landscape

Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the intimate wash market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the personal products market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

