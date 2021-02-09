Intradiem : Launches Automation Solution for Back Office Operations

AI-Powered Automation Drives Productivity Improvements and Cost Reduction

Intradiem, the leader in contact center automation, today announced the expansion of the company’s proprietary real-time automation platform into back office operations.

Cost reduction continues to be a top priority for many organizations, especially during the pandemic. Companies with contact centers have realized the benefits of automation within their centers and identified the need to leverage the same capabilities in the back office.

“Historically, we have partnered with our customers to drive savings in their contact centers,” said Matt McConnell, CEO of Intradiem. “Our customers told us they faced similar operational challenges in the back office as they once had in the center. Without the ability to act in real-time, their centers couldn’t process time-sensitive data quickly enough to make an impact. When Intradiem’s solution is applied to the back office, our customers achieve significant cost savings by taking automated actions to drive productivity gains at the associate level.”

Intradiem’s unique and proprietary platform standardizes data from legacy systems and monitors activity to provide real-time insights about back office productivity. By processing this data in real-time, back office teams can create data-driven rules to monitor and alert the team of opportunities to drive improvements in real-time.

