Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. and Bayer AG | Technavio

09/17/2020 | 05:31am EDT

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market is expected to grow by USD 597.40 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005067/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals, Gynecology clinics, and Others), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW), Type (Hormonal intrauterine device and Copper intrauterine device), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing initiatives by government and non-profit organizations. In addition, the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions is anticipated to boost the growth of the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market.

According to estimates, more than half of the pregnancies across the world are unwanted, mistimed, or unintended. Hence, many government and non-government organizations are creating awareness programs to educate people about the importance of family planning and birth control measures. For example, in September 2015, the New York City Health Department launched a public education campaign called Maybe the IUD. The motive of the campaign was to increase the awareness of the highly effective and low-maintenance method of birth control measures such as IUDs. Such initiatives are fueling the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market.

Major Five Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, LILETTA.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, and Consumer health. The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, Mirena.

DKT International

DKT International operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brands, SafeLoad and Silverline.

EUROGINE SL

EUROGINE SL operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, Gold T.

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS operates its business through a Unified segment. The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, ellaOne.

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Hospitals
  • Gynecology clinics
  • Others

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Europe
  • North America
  • Asia
  • ROW

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Hormonal intrauterine device
  • Copper intrauterine device

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
