Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. and Bayer AG | Technavio

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market is expected to grow by USD 597.40 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3%.

The market is driven by the increasing initiatives by government and non-profit organizations. In addition, the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions is anticipated to boost the growth of the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market.

According to estimates, more than half of the pregnancies across the world are unwanted, mistimed, or unintended. Hence, many government and non-government organizations are creating awareness programs to educate people about the importance of family planning and birth control measures. For example, in September 2015, the New York City Health Department launched a public education campaign called Maybe the IUD. The motive of the campaign was to increase the awareness of the highly effective and low-maintenance method of birth control measures such as IUDs. Such initiatives are fueling the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market.

Major Five Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, LILETTA.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, and Consumer health. The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, Mirena.

DKT International

DKT International operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brands, SafeLoad and Silverline.

EUROGINE SL

EUROGINE SL operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, Gold T.

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS operates its business through a Unified segment. The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, ellaOne.

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

Gynecology clinics

Others

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

Asia

ROW

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hormonal intrauterine device

Copper intrauterine device

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

