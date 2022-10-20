Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Intrepid early movers position to ride China stock rebound

10/20/2022 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Organised media tour to the Beijing Stock Exchange in Beijing

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - As Beijing seeks to put a floor under sinking markets during the Communist Party Congress, some brave investors are piling into battered Chinese equities, betting the market will trough earlier than inflation-hit U.S. and European peers. Many also expect China's economic stimulus and an eventual exit from zero-COVID policies will lift depressed valuations. China's stock market is among the world's worst performers this year, having tumbled roughly 23% on COVID-19 lockdowns and a property debt crisis.

Authorities have worked furiously to stamp out volatility ahead of and during the congress, where President Xi Jinping reiterated a strict COVID stance in his opening note while also reaffirming a focus on economic growth.

This week, a slew of state-controlled asset managers committed money to buy equities, citing confidence in China's capital markets. Though the wave of pledges was possibly orchestrated by the government, there is similar optimism among some private funds. "We are no longer pessimistic," Shanghai-based hedge fund house Banxia wrote in a letter to investors seen by Reuters, predicting limited downside for China's A-shares.

"The risk of missing out has grown larger than the risk of being caught in the fall," the letter stated. The firm, which manages more than $1.4 billion, said it has been adding exposure to A shares since late September.

Springs Capital, which manages more than $10 billion as one of China's biggest hedge funds, also believes the market is bottoming out. "We have reasons to believe that in the next few quarters, fundamentals and sentiment of the market will improve" as price falls had been excessive, Springs Capital told clients last week, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

To be sure, many investors remain cautious as risks abound. Morgan Stanley in a report last week recommended fundamental stock picking for earnings growth, rather than bets on a broad index recovery.

However, even some foreign investors are perking up on mainland stocks, which slumped amid Beijing's regulatory crackdown and rising geopolitical tensions. Chinese equities will outperform U.S. and European markets over the next few years as "the problem that we are seeing in the western world in terms of inflation is not happening in China," said Nuno Fernandes, portfolio manager at U.S. asset manager GW&K. "The risk of earnings declines is much lower in China than elsewhere." GW&K portfolio manager Thomas Masi also believed Chinese consumer stocks will benefit from an eventual reopening of China's economy from COVID, though there is little clarity on when that will happen. "It won't be like somebody's going to ring a bell...it's going to be a gradual reopening. And it's going to require investment and a conviction in where the economy is going, not where it is right now," Masi said. Seeking to profit from China's outperformance, Goldman Sachs' suggested in a client note selling S&P 500 call options and buying calls on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index. The note also said it is overweight China with a preference for A shares. China's stock futures have witnessed rare consecutive days of premiums over spot prices over the past month, while average discounts shrank, suggesting a surge in long bets.

Some investors have even borrowed more to buy Chinese shares. Outstanding margin loans have stabilised since June and now total 1.55 trillion yuan ($214.56 billion). The Shanghai Composite Index trades at 12 times earnings, according to Refinitiv data, higher than Hang Seng's 8.4 and some emerging markets but lower than 17 for U.S. stocks. "Like 2016 after the stock bubble burst, the Chinese markets will strive to consolidate from here and struggle for higher ground," says Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group. "But the U.S. remains a significant overhang."

($1 = 7.2241 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Xie Yu and Samuel Shen; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Sam Holmes)

By Xie Yu and Samuel Shen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:46aChina considers cutting COVID quarantine for visitors - Bloomberg News
RE
12:45aNordea profit tops consensus, outlook improves
RE
12:43aAustralia's No. 1 health insurer says hacker stole patient details
RE
12:40aWarburg Pincus to invest $350 million to set up Southeast Asia digital insurance firm
RE
12:37aDollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level
RE
12:36aThai domestic car sales rise 15.64% y/y in September
RE
12:35aMalaysia to go to polls on Nov. 19
RE
12:33aChina's onshore and offshore yuan trim intraday losses after blo…
RE
12:31aWarburg pincus: new insurance platform comprises buyout firm's i…
RE
12:29aGold extends fall as higher dollar, bond yields dent appeal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Street Decl..
3HONG KONG SHARES OF ALIBABA SET TO OPEN DOWN 5.1%…
4TESLA INC SAYS CONFIDENT THAT WE HAVE A PATH, ON SOURCING REQUIR…
5Transcript : Redbubble Limited, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, ..

HOT NEWS