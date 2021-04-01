Intrinsic Announces Launch of Estate & Gift Tax Valuation Practice

Intrinsic, LLC, a national valuation and transaction advisory firm based in Denver, Colorado (“Intrinsic” or the “Company”), announced today that it will launch a separate Estate & Gift Tax Valuation practice.

Intrinsic historically served its clients with valuations for estate and gift tax purposes through its generalist Valuation practice. In order to meet the increasing demand for its estate and gift tax valuation services from its institutional investor clientele, the Company has re-organized its practice areas and continues to invest in its team. With the recent hiring of Chris Anderson, Managing Director, and Darya White, Vice President, both of whom have deep experience in estate and gift tax valuation, Intrinsic will now serve its clients as a trusted partner in three formal practice areas that include Transaction Advisory Services, Financial Reporting Valuation and Estate & Gift Tax Valuation. The new practice will be led by Mr. Anderson and, in addition to Ms. White, will also include senior professionals Brad Smith, Managing Director, and Chris Good, Vice President, who currently focus on estate and gift tax planning in the Valuation practice.

Chris Anderson joins Intrinsic from Adams Capital, LLC, where he was a Partner. Mr. Anderson began his career in Atlanta, Georgia in 2007 and started the Denver, Colorado office in 2015. While with Adams Capital, he focused on valuation for gift and estate tax planning and business succession planning for clients in a broad array of industries. Prior to Adams Capital, Mr. Anderson was a Senior Accountant at Ernst & Young LLP. At Ernst & Young, he worked in the assurance group performing the annual audits of mid-cap public companies in various industries. Mr. Anderson received a B.S. degree in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from Georgia State University. Mr. Anderson is a Certified Public Accountant, Accredited in Business Valuation, and an Accredited Senior Appraiser.

Darya White joins Intrinsic from Marcum LLP, a national financial consulting firm, where she was a Senior Valuation Analyst focused on valuations of business interests in operating, asset-holding, and alternative investment entities, for purposes of management planning, family law matters, litigation, and estate and gift tax matters. She began her career in the insurance industry working for industry leading carriers including MassMutual Southwest and State Farm. Ms. White received a B.S. degree in Business Administration from MGUP Moscow and an MSBA from Texas Tech University.

Intrinsic’s Chief Executive Officer, Alex Hodgkin, commented, “The launch of a focused Estate & Gift Tax Valuation practice is consistent with our strategy to develop national leadership in this rapidly growing niche—where estate and gift tax planning requires valuation of interests in privately held businesses and alternative assets, often involving limited and general partner holdings in real estate, private equity, venture and hedge funds. It also fits well with our commitment to providing best-in-class valuation and transaction advisory services to the private equity and institutional investor communities. As the demand for our estate and gift tax valuation services has meaningfully increased, we continue to invest in our team in order to meet the needs of our high net worth, family office and institutional investor clients. Chris’s and Darya’s knowledge and experience significantly adds to our subject matter expertise in this area.”

About Intrinsic, LLC

Intrinsic is a highly collaborative team of financial experts, providing expertise on valuation and transaction advisory matters, focused exclusively on the unique needs of the high net worth, family office, and private equity clientele. Members of the firm joined from roles in not just Big 4 accounting and large, international valuation firms, but also private equity, family office investing, C-suite executive leadership, investment banking, and M7 staff. Intrinsic’s own business is shaped and guided by a highly informed group of investors, some of the most accomplished professionals and academics in the fields of private equity and entrepreneurial finance.

