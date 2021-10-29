Introducing Advantech USM-501 — the First-ever NVIDIA-Certified Medical-Grade Computer for Healthcare AI Applications

Advantech, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the USM-501, the industry’s first NVIDIA-Certified medical-grade computer aimed at providing AI at the edge for hospital applications and healthcare environments. This innovative Edge AI platform features support for the NVIDIA RTX A6000 graphics card and NVIDIA's AI tools and frameworks like RAPIDS, Tensor RT and Triton Inference Server. The USM-501 efficiently utilizes two video capture cards and one NVIDIA graphics card to capture large video data while executing real-time AI algorithms and analysis.

Advantech USA’s Associate VP of Product Management – Clay Fazio: “When you have a partner like NVIDIA, who is constantly raising the bar and reshaping the industry with their computing and AI innovations, it further validates the refined synergy that helped design the solution. Together, our premium medical grade computers (USM Series) aimed at healthcare AI applications can help shorten time to market and accelerate medical care.”

USM-501 features a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processor and 4 x PCIe slots that support the integration of graphics and data capture cards for video recording and analysis. Its adaptable front cover improves time to market by supporting easy logo/color customization, an additional control button, a LCD panel, and/or an integrated DVDRW. In addition, USM-501 is medical safety standard certified (IEC-60601-1-2; Edition 4) and deployable as an intelligent operating room solution, CT/MRI workstation, hospital edge computer, or picture archiving and communication system (PACS). USM-501 is capable of using Windows 10 or Linux OS to deliver an open source environment that eases software development. With 10 years of longevity support, Advantech’s USM-501 is an excellent, advanced, and powerful solution for medical AI applications.

Cost-effective Solution With Medical-grade Certifications

Advantech’s USM-501 is compliant with the CE, FCC, and IEC-60601-1-2 regulations for medical equipment, and provides a cost-effective computing solution for diverse hospital applications.

Extensive Expansion Capabilities Support Diverse Applications

USM-501 is equipped with 4 x PCIe expansion slots for integrating graphics cards, data capture cards, LAN solutions, and other diverse peripherals. The capabilities enable easy, rapid platform development and expansion conformable to specific application requirements. Indeed, using a data capture card and a graphics card helps USM-501 support the computer-assisted diagnosis of endoscopic images. Moreover, USM-501 leverages a medical-grade 500W power supply capable of supporting any additional add-on card.

Flexible Design Eases Customization and Reduces Time-to-market

USM-501 features an adaptable front cover that supports easy customization with specific logos, colors, and/or additional buttons for enhanced functionality and brand awareness. This ease of customization and expansion allows system developers to create unique solutions based on USM-501 quickly and reduce overall time-to-market.

Key Features

9 th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processor with 10 years of longevity

Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processor with 10 years of longevity NVIDIA-Certified with support for NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPU

IEC-60601-1-2 (Edition 4) certified medical-grade design

Provides 4 x PCIe expansion slots for diverse add-on/graphics/data capture/LAN cards

Logo and color customization eases integration within existing systems

Extensive expansion options for diverse applications

Advantech’s USM-501 medical-grade edge computer is available for order now. For more information regarding USM-501 or other Advantech Digital Healthcare solutions, contact your local sales representative or visit our website.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications—driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT—while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd. (TAIDEX: 2395). For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

