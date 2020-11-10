Log in
Introducing Betspin.com - The New Premier Destination For Live Casinos

11/10/2020 | 09:08am EST

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group has revitalized one of its old casino brands. Betspin.com is now live as the internet's leading casino portal focusing exclusively on live casinos.

Betspin.com started out as a Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) casino in 2015 but has now taken on a new lease of life under GiG Media, which has transformed it into a one-stop shop for live casino players all around the world.
 
Launched on 9 November 2020, Betspin.com offers players a guide to the best live online casinos based on their location, wherever they are in the world. The portal highlights the most attractive bonuses and promotions for those who love live blackjack, baccarat, roulette and poker, and includes how-to guides for those who are new to live casino and want to learn how to play.

Using Betspin.com, players can find the most suitable live casino games for their tastes and skills, allowing them to get as close as the brick-and-mortar casino experience without having to leave their homes.

Jonas Warrer, Managing Director of GiG Media said, "We are extremely excited to see Betspin rebranded and repurposed as a live casino affiliate website. It's our first website that is exclusively dedicated to live dealer games, a highly valuable segment of online gaming that is expected to see further growth in the future."
 
The media arm of Malta-based GiG, which is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm, also counts among its luminaries the world-renowned CasinoTopsOnline brand and WSN.com.

CONTACT:
Gustave Seeberg
For more information, contact pr@gig.com.
+4526608652

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/betspin/r/introducing-betspin-com---the-new-premier-destination-for-live-casinos,c3234305

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-betspincom--the-new-premier-destination-for-live-casinos-301169916.html

SOURCE Betspin


© PRNewswire 2020
