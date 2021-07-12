Introducing Faster New Catalog

We are proud to launch Faster New Catalog, available on our website!
Discover all the new products and the new chapters dedicated to useful information.
Our goal was to create a new catalog that could be practical and beneficial for all our users. For this reason, we added a Size and Conversion table, a fluid compatibility chart, a short guide on how to read the pressure drops graphs, other summaries, and helpful tips.
Faster celebrate its 70 years anniversary with a complete catalog that includes all its wide spectrum of products: Single Couplings, Casting Solution, MultiFaster and various accessories. Each product page includes pictures, technical data, description, field of application and many other valuable information.
Download Faster 2021 Catalog!
Disclaimer
Faster S.p.A. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:55:31 UTC.