Introducing GeneXus 17: The Low-Code Software Platform Behind One of the World's Most Successful Coronavirus Applications

The future of enterprise grade low-code development has arrived. GeneXus, the global pioneers in software and application development platforms, has released GeneXus 17. This groundbreaking new version of its platform will empower enterprises to create and evolve new applications at unprecedented speed.

New features found in GeneXus 17 include an optimized Angular generator, enhanced chatbot features powered by artificial intelligence, and an intuitive approach to maintaining multi-experience applications.

“Technology must adapt and evolve to meet the needs of a world that is constantly transforming itself. GeneXus 17 was designed to respond quickly to emerging needs –in terms of technology and the market– that we will face in the near future,” said GeneXus CEO Nicolás Jodal, “It is focused on responding quickly to a changing world that demands more and more technology and speed to solve problems.”

For more than 30 years, GeneXus has helped companies build mission-critical software quickly, often by people with little or no coding experience. More than 9,000 enterprises in 50 countries now rely on GeneXus to modernize mission-critical legacy systems and to accelerate the creation of enterprise applications. GeneXus remains the pioneer in the broad category referred to as the low-code platforms, helping enterprises reap the benefits of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and multi-experience applications through automatically generated code. According to Gartner, low-code platforms will be behind 65 percent of application development initiatives by 2024.

GeneXus 17 will be formally released during #GeneXus17LIVE, a livestream hosted by Jodal on October 20, 2020 at 2p.m (GMT-3). During the event, GeneXus CEO and cofounder Nicolás Jodal will discuss the role of CoronavirusUY in the country’s COVID-19 response. While in pre-release testing, GeneXus 17 was deployed to support Uruguay's COVID-19 response, which has been cited as a global model of excellence. In just seven days, a group of more than 30 companies, led by GeneXus, collaborated to create Coronavirus UY, a mobile contact tracing health management application designed specifically for the unique challenges of COVID-19.

Coronavirus UY integrated the expertise of healthcare professionals and privacy advocates to coordinate testing for the virus, arrange tele-health consultations, and notify people if they had come into close contact with a person that had tested positive. In just one month, more than 1 million Uruguayan citizens consulted or reported through the system.

This allowed the government to quickly obtain the most accurate information possible about those who were sick or at risk in the country and to take action.

Other topics during GeneXus 17 Live will include the use and deployment of GeneXus in enterprise environments, such as ERPs and GeneXus for SAP Systems, UI, UX, .NET Core technologies, Chatbots Generator, Angular Generator and features for more user-friendly design with Design Systems, DesignOps and DevOps, Omnichannel UI Modeling, Cloud and Security, Automated Testing, API Modeling, BPM and New Business Models.

To learn more, go to www.genexus.com/genexus17

About GeneXus

GeneXus™ simplifies and accelerates software and application development by automating the time-consuming process of code generation creation and maintenance. Due to its low-code approach to application development and wide support for modern and legacy programming languages, more than 9,000 companies rely on GeneXus to modernize and maintain mission-critical business applications, adopt new technologies, and develop new applications to grow their businesses.

Founded in 1988, GeneXus is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay and has offices in Brazil, United States, Japan, and Mexico. In addition, it is present in 50 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Americas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005944/en/