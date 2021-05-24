Introducing Gist, a New Prebiotic Sparkling Beverage Brewed with Five Organically Certified Ingredients and Created with Plants, Not Extracts

With four grams of prebiotic fiber from sunchokes and no sugar or caffeine, Gist works symbiotically with the body

Gist, a thoughtfully created prebiotic sparkling beverage brewed with only five organically certified botanical ingredients, launched today. Created with plants, not extracts, Gist is redefining what it means to be a clean beverage.

Each can of Gist has four grams of prebiotic fiber, 14 percent of the daily recommended value, from sunchokes (also known as Jerusalem artichokes). There is no sugar or sweetener and zero caffeine. It’s cold-brewed with steeped herbs that infuse its unique flavors, offering healthful benefits and a natural sweetness.

Lizzy Haucke, who founded Gist in 2020, has embraced a clean lifestyle for decades and approached the creation of Gist as she does her own life: with intention and a “come as you are” philosophy. As an entrepreneur, mom, dancer and Pilates practitioner, Lizzy wanted a go-to beverage that aligned with her values, while positively impacting her body and everyday life.

“I wanted a drink that was good for my health — not a negative or even net zero,” said Haucke. “As I explored options, I was disappointed by the ingredient list of so-called ‘clean’ beverages. They were full of ingredients I wouldn’t want myself or my family consuming. So, I started cold-brewing different herb combinations in my home kitchen to find the right flavor and ingredient combinations.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve created because Gist is exactly what many people like me have been looking for. It’s not only clean, but also approachable, meeting people wherever they are on their well-being journey. Drinking a Gist every day is one of the small steps I take that, over time, adds up to the life I want to live and how I want to feel living it.”

Gist Flavors + Ingredients

Gist is sold in sleek 12-ounce cans and initially available in two distinct flavors: Chamomile with Rosemary and Ginger with Rooibos.

Chamomile with Rosemary has a light, floral and herbal flavor profile and is brewed with golden chamomile flowers and a refreshing hint of rosemary. Sweet and easygoing, the five ingredients include: carbonated water, organic chamomile flower, organic rosemary, organic Jerusalem artichoke inulin and organic lime juice.

Ginger with Rooibos is sweet, spicy and rich. Robust without being overwhelming, the brewed ginger root and honey-sweet rooibos tea are an energizing combination. Ingredients include: carbonated water, organic ginger root, organic rooibos tea, organic Jerusalem artichoke inulin and organic lime juice.

Gist is offered for $14.99 per four-can pack at www.drinkgist.com. For wholesale pricing, please email sales@drinkgist.com.

Gist + The Idea Fund

Haucke is partnering with Idea Fund of La Crosse to launch the Gist product line. The Idea Fund, based in La Crosse, Wisc., is a seed stage venture capital fund established in 2016 to invest in pre-revenue and early stage revenue startup companies. The fund targets startups based in western Wisconsin, but can invest statewide, and seeks to support portfolio company growth through exit. The Idea Fund has $13mm under management, with investments from 28 limited partners and 11 portfolio companies.

More About Gist

Gist fosters positive gut-brain connections through a range of product offerings that cultivate a welcoming space where everyone is invited to come as they are, celebrating their innate goodness. For more about Gist, visit www.drinkgist.com or follow on Instagram, @drinkgist.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005226/en/