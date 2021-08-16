Introducing Gryphon AX, the Next-Generation Wi-Fi 6 Router Engineered to Make It Easier Than Ever for Everyone to Protect Their Connected Homes

Gryphon Online Safety, Inc., a leading provider of Wi-Fi and online safety solutions, today announced the launch of their newest product, the Gryphon AX. The Gryphon AX features the same comprehensive parental controls, next-generation firewall, and powerful mesh Wi-Fi as previous products, with the additional features of next-generation Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The incorporation of Wi-Fi 6 has resulted in Gryphon’s fastest router yet, with a 40% increase in Wi-Fi speed. 4.3 Gbps of total Wi-Fi data throughput enables users to connect more devices without compromising on speed or power, making it the perfect Wi-Fi solution for even the busiest networks.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the rise of people working and schooling from home, meaning current home networks are feeling the pressure of dozens of connected devices and higher bandwidth demands. The new Wi-Fi 6 mitigates this pressure through unprecedentedly high data throughput and by allowing routers to communicate with more devices at once, allowing them to send data to multiple devices in the same broadcast. This means that households will see similar speeds across all devices no matter how many are on network or how demanding they are. With the Gryphon AX, families can enjoy streaming services, online gaming, work from home calls, and Zoom school all at the same time, without any loss in speed or quality.

“We are on a mission to provide families with the digital security they need to feel safe and in control of their online experiences, without compromising on the speed and power necessary for a household full of devices,” declares John Wu, Gryphon CEO/Co-Founder.

Gryphon routers are equipped with Advanced Internet Protection to protect home networks from hackers, malware, and other vulnerabilities. Comprehensive and intuitive parental controls, which can be operated via the Gryphon app, make Gryphon routers one of the most effective options for monitoring children’s online safety and providing healthy limits on screen time.

Released alongside the AX is a completely redesigned Gryphon mobile app featuring an improved dashboard, faster response times, and data usage insight to provide you with even more visibility and control over your home network. Keeping ahead of the ever-changing internet, the new software also includes AI-based VPN detection, content filtering over secure DNS, and traffic shaping to keep everyone’s devices humming along on the congested home network.

The Gryphon AX is the third router to join Gryphon’s product lineup after the Gryphon Tower and Gryphon Guardian, all of which feature powerful mesh Wi-Fi that can be linked to expand an existing Gryphon network. It will be available commercially the first week of August directly from Gryphon as well as through Amazon. The Gryphon AX 1-Pack will be available for $279, while the Gryphon AX 2-Pack will be available with significant opportunity for savings at $479.

About Gryphon

Gryphon, a private company headquartered in San Diego, CA, launched in mid-2018 and has achieved over $5M is total sales and blocked over 9M malware threats across over 30,000 Gryphon routers and hundreds of thousands of internet-connected devices. The company currently has 5 patents issued covering machine learning based network protection and parental controls, with other patents pending. Gryphon Co-founder & CEO, John Wu, was one of the key inventors of the MiFi mobile hotspot and currently holds 25 patents.

