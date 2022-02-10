Introducing HARMAN Savari MECWAVE: Ultra Low-Latency Edge-Based Compute Platform for Turn-Key Connectivity

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced HARMAN Savari MECWAVE, an industry-first multi-access edge compute (MEC) software platform that enables automakers and mobile network operators to deliver ultra-low latency applications and services on edge computing infrastructure.

By operating on the edge with ultra-low latency, MECWAVE accelerates the deployment of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, including safety-critical applications like hazard alerts, along with high-throughput connectivity experiences like interactive infotainment and video streaming. MECWAVE also extends V2X capabilities to non-V2X capable vehicles and devices such as bikes and scooters, as well as mobile and wearable devices. With MECWAVE, OEMs are empowered to deploy connected features for consumers more quickly and with far less complexity, enabling meaningful innovation today and into the future.

“Today, technology holds the opportunity to transform so many automotive experiences, but the most important are those that can enhance safety of drivers, passengers and pedestrians,” said Ram Iyer, Senior Vice President, Connectivity, HARMAN International. “At HARMAN, we are focused on building city intelligence and delivering safer communications between the car and its environment to satisfy the growing need for connectivity. With the introduction of MECWAVE, our HARMAN Savari solutions enable OEMs to deliver meaningful innovations to consumers that not only make life on the road more connected and better informed, but safer for everyone.”

MECWAVE is complemented by two additional HARMAN solutions, HARMAN Savari StreetWAVE and HARMAN Savari MobiWAVE, which can be deployed together or independently to further enhance vehicle communication. HARMAN Savari StreetWAVE roadside unit is a critical node for vehicular connectivity, leveraging wireless technologies such as 5G or CBRS for backhaul and C-V2X technologies to enable a communication framework between infrastructure and vehicles. Similarly, HARMAN Savari MobiWAVE wireless vehicular on-board unit combines existing telematics control units with V2X services to reduce traffic-related emergencies through functionalities including ASD, “Here I Am” device and more.

Together, the HARMAN Savari solution portfolio equips drivers and passengers with the ability to experience their surroundings in new ways, delivering new safety, convenience, and entertainment opportunities, including the following scenarios:

Inclement Weather

According to the US Department of Transportation, nearly 1 in 5 vehicle accidents are caused by weather-related factors. In inclement weather conditions, vehicles equipped with MobiWAVE will continuously transmit real-time information about the location of the vehicle. StreetWAVE, which is mounted on roadside utility poles, or within wireless communication infrastructures along the route, receives the data and transfers it to MECWAVE for further processing. MECWAVE then aggregates real-time data from various transmission points, high-definition map data, local weather conditions, and traffic patterns. As a result, drivers will receive real-time notifications and alerts to help mitigate the risk of weather-related incidents and keep them safe.

Wrong-Way Driver

Dangerous road conditions can be caused by a wide variety of factors, ranging from a driver who simply misunderstands a road sign, to a driver who is intoxicated. In either scenario, MobiWAVE-equipped vehicles are enabled to receive notifications from MECWAVE systems of the possible presence of a wrong-way driver, and alert other drivers before an incident takes place. MECWAVE discovers anomalies in real time by continuously monitoring the trajectory data received from MobiWAVE units. Once an anomaly is identified, MECWAVE issues an alert message to a larger user network in the area of potential danger, as well as a warning to the wrong-way driver. This combination of technologies can quickly and safely resolve potential traffic incidents before they occur.

Vulnerable Road User

According to the CDC, almost 3,700 people are killed globally each day in vehicle-related crashes—more than half of those killed are pedestrians, motorcyclists, or cyclists. MECWAVE, running on edge with cellular 5G connectivity, can detect the risk of a potential incident, such as a pedestrian stepping into a crosswalk before an accident takes place. When MECWAVE detects a high-risk scenario, an awareness notification is sent both to nearby vehicles and to the pedestrian’s mobile device warning both parties of the potential collision.

With physical security and efficiency top of mind, HARMAN is delivering compelling mobility experiences at the leading edge of technology. Leveraged together or independently, MECWAVE, StreetWAVE and MobiWAVE are enabling holistic, turn-key mobility solutions that will have a tangible impact in improving the safety of drivers, passengers, and the world around them.

For more information on HARMAN Savari MECWAVE, and the company’s full line-up of V2X solutions, visit https://car.harman.com/solutions/connectivity.

