Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Introducing HARMAN Savari MECWAVE: Ultra Low-Latency Edge-Based Compute Platform for Turn-Key Connectivity

02/10/2022 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Industry-first edge compute platform delivers an out-of-the box, end-to-end solution for virtualized infrastructure, enabling smarter, more connected experiences for consumers
  • MECWAVE, combined with HARMAN’s robust portfolio of smart city infrastructure products, can turn any city into a smart city
  • Applications open a vast array of services that drivers, passengers and pedestrians can leverage to make their commutes safer, more connected, and more efficient

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced HARMAN Savari MECWAVE, an industry-first multi-access edge compute (MEC) software platform that enables automakers and mobile network operators to deliver ultra-low latency applications and services on edge computing infrastructure.

By operating on the edge with ultra-low latency, MECWAVE accelerates the deployment of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, including safety-critical applications like hazard alerts, along with high-throughput connectivity experiences like interactive infotainment and video streaming. MECWAVE also extends V2X capabilities to non-V2X capable vehicles and devices such as bikes and scooters, as well as mobile and wearable devices. With MECWAVE, OEMs are empowered to deploy connected features for consumers more quickly and with far less complexity, enabling meaningful innovation today and into the future.

“Today, technology holds the opportunity to transform so many automotive experiences, but the most important are those that can enhance safety of drivers, passengers and pedestrians,” said Ram Iyer, Senior Vice President, Connectivity, HARMAN International. “At HARMAN, we are focused on building city intelligence and delivering safer communications between the car and its environment to satisfy the growing need for connectivity. With the introduction of MECWAVE, our HARMAN Savari solutions enable OEMs to deliver meaningful innovations to consumers that not only make life on the road more connected and better informed, but safer for everyone.”

MECWAVE is complemented by two additional HARMAN solutions, HARMAN Savari StreetWAVE and HARMAN Savari MobiWAVE, which can be deployed together or independently to further enhance vehicle communication. HARMAN Savari StreetWAVE roadside unit is a critical node for vehicular connectivity, leveraging wireless technologies such as 5G or CBRS for backhaul and C-V2X technologies to enable a communication framework between infrastructure and vehicles. Similarly, HARMAN Savari MobiWAVE wireless vehicular on-board unit combines existing telematics control units with V2X services to reduce traffic-related emergencies through functionalities including ASD, “Here I Am” device and more.

Together, the HARMAN Savari solution portfolio equips drivers and passengers with the ability to experience their surroundings in new ways, delivering new safety, convenience, and entertainment opportunities, including the following scenarios:

Inclement Weather
According to the US Department of Transportation, nearly 1 in 5 vehicle accidents are caused by weather-related factors. In inclement weather conditions, vehicles equipped with MobiWAVE will continuously transmit real-time information about the location of the vehicle. StreetWAVE, which is mounted on roadside utility poles, or within wireless communication infrastructures along the route, receives the data and transfers it to MECWAVE for further processing. MECWAVE then aggregates real-time data from various transmission points, high-definition map data, local weather conditions, and traffic patterns. As a result, drivers will receive real-time notifications and alerts to help mitigate the risk of weather-related incidents and keep them safe.

Wrong-Way Driver
Dangerous road conditions can be caused by a wide variety of factors, ranging from a driver who simply misunderstands a road sign, to a driver who is intoxicated. In either scenario, MobiWAVE-equipped vehicles are enabled to receive notifications from MECWAVE systems of the possible presence of a wrong-way driver, and alert other drivers before an incident takes place. MECWAVE discovers anomalies in real time by continuously monitoring the trajectory data received from MobiWAVE units. Once an anomaly is identified, MECWAVE issues an alert message to a larger user network in the area of potential danger, as well as a warning to the wrong-way driver. This combination of technologies can quickly and safely resolve potential traffic incidents before they occur.

Vulnerable Road User
According to the CDC, almost 3,700 people are killed globally each day in vehicle-related crashes—more than half of those killed are pedestrians, motorcyclists, or cyclists. MECWAVE, running on edge with cellular 5G connectivity, can detect the risk of a potential incident, such as a pedestrian stepping into a crosswalk before an accident takes place. When MECWAVE detects a high-risk scenario, an awareness notification is sent both to nearby vehicles and to the pedestrian’s mobile device warning both parties of the potential collision.

With physical security and efficiency top of mind, HARMAN is delivering compelling mobility experiences at the leading edge of technology. Leveraged together or independently, MECWAVE, StreetWAVE and MobiWAVE are enabling holistic, turn-key mobility solutions that will have a tangible impact in improving the safety of drivers, passengers, and the world around them.

For more information on HARMAN Savari MECWAVE, and the company’s full line-up of V2X solutions, visit https://car.harman.com/solutions/connectivity.

ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

© 2022 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aBombardier reports US$238M Q4 profit compared with loss a year earlier
AQ
08:12aALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aDave & Buster's Becomes Your UFC Viewing Headquarters
BU
08:12aRBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
BU
08:12aForgeRock Announces Revised Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
08:12aBASF Venture Capital and Orbia Ventures Invest in Israeli Biotech Company FortePhest
BU
08:11aS&W SEED : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:11aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:11aPG&E CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:11aMandatory notification of trade in Horisont Energi AS ("Company")
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock recovery takes a breather ahead of U.S. inflation numbers
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3THYSSENKRUPP : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
4Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..
5L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins

HOT NEWS