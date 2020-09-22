Introducing LOU: Cloud Business Software

Log in
09/22/2020 | 08:45am EDT

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evosus, a leader in business software development, has launched a new cloud-based ERP software solution. LOU integrates retail / point of sale, field service and multi-site inventory – all within one software program. LOU is the only cloud-based business software spanning retail, service and inventory – specifically built for the pool, hot tub and hearth industries.

"LOU's ability to transform how a business operates is remarkable," Evosus CEO Dan McManus said. "Every day, we speak with businesses that use five or more apps to run their business, which is really difficult to manage. The key to successfully scaling a business is integration. In other words, your customer data, vendor data and inventory data all need to live in one software program. LOU does this for our clients."

For Retailers: LOU provides a fast and efficient checkout process, allowing specialty retailers to handle customers as they arrive in waves. All card transactions taken by LOU are:

  • EMV / chip compliant
  • Digital – capturing customer signatures electronically
  • Secure – encrypting customer data and payment information
  • Data-Rich – allowing instant access to customer order history and upsell opportunities

For Service Companies: LOU empowers service managers with multi-crew route optimization via Google Maps, while always staying in sync with service personnel in the field. Service features include:

  • Calendar Scheduling – daily / weekly / monthly
  • On My Way / Arrived / Departed – text or email notifications to customers
  • Digital Door Hangers – summary of services provided, also sent via text or email

For Inventory Managers: LOU gives businesses 100% visibility to inventory at all times. Whether it's in the store, on the truck or in a warehouse, visibility to stock on hand is a game changer. Key inventory features include:

  • Real-time visibility to inventory – by individual SKU – that's On Hand, Reserved and On Order
  • Tracking – the exact location, aisle and bin where product is located
  • Kits – the ability to build and customize product bundles

Evosus built LOU based on 19 years of experience, working with 500 clients across North America.

"The icing on the cake is that there are no more servers for our clients to manage," McManus said. "As a SaaS provider, we've become a true technology partner for our clients. This spans hosting, data management and security."

For more information, please visit www.evosus.com/lou.

About Evosus
Evosus has a reputation for building the best business software for the swimming pool, hot tub and hearth industries in North America. Over the past 19 years, Evosus has worked with 500 of the top retail & service companies in these industries. LOU is their new, cloud business software. For more information, please visit www.evosus.com/lou.

Contact:
Alex Domecq
949.777.1354
247970@email4pr.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-lou-cloud-business-software-301135424.html

SOURCE Evosus


© PRNewswire 2020
