Mode’s sensible approach to dosage and consumption gives users control over their cannabis experience

CES -- Mode today introduced its flagship product, the world’s first universal smart cannabis dosing device & companion app for 510 cannabis cartridges. Mode puts control in the hands of its users, providing a sensible approach to consumption by removing the guesswork out of dosing and helping them achieve the ideal experience every time. Mode is available for preorder at www.mode.co. To coincide with the launch, Mode is showcasing at Pepcom’s Digital Experience at CES 2021 on January 11, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005266/en/

Introducing Mode: The World’s First Smart Cannabis Dosing Device (Photo: Business Wire)

To see how Mode works, watch this video.

“At Mode, we are about elevating cannabis from an escape or just ‘a good time’ into a powerful tool for health and wellness,” said Stephen Bates, co-founder and director of product, Mode. “Whether it’s to relieve pain, spark creativity, or lull you to sleep, we offer a ‘mode’ for your unique needs and endocannabinoid system.”

Mode offers several exclusive features including:

Real-Time Dosing Control – Mode’s Touch Slider™ allows users to adjust their dose with precision down to the milligram.

Mode’s Touch Slider™ allows users to adjust their dose with precision down to the milligram. Universal 510 Compatibility – Mode is compatible with the universal 510 threaded cartridge, giving users the freedom to enjoy their favorite strains from the best brands on the market.

Mode is compatible with the universal 510 threaded cartridge, giving users the freedom to enjoy their favorite strains from the best brands on the market. Haptic Guidance™ – Mode’s Inhale & Exhale Haptic Guidance feature lets users know exactly when to stop inhaling and when to exhale with a gentle vibration from the device.

Mode’s Inhale & Exhale Haptic Guidance feature lets users know exactly when to stop inhaling and when to exhale with a gentle vibration from the device. Quick-Snap™ Connector – Swap out 510 cartridges with a simple snap. No screwing or twisting required.

Swap out 510 cartridges with a simple snap. No screwing or twisting required. Child/Tamper-Proof – The Mode device can be locked manually or remotely with the app.

The Mode device can be locked manually or remotely with the app. Connected Mode App – The companion mobile app features the first ever control dashboard for personalized cannabis consumption. It provides access to detailed dosage plans, product information, feedback loop, personalized recommendations and consumption analytics.

Founded by cannabis visionaries Izzy Kirsh, Mark (Akiva) Wagner and Stephen Bates, the Mode platform was designed for wellness and recreational users alike. The idea for Mode was first realized when Kirsh suffered a personal injury, which led him to identify the opportunity and need for personalized and sensible cannabis dosing. The trio then embarked on a comprehensive R&D exploration, collaborating with a world-class design and engineering team and raising $2.5M in funding to bring Mode to market.

“We initially set out to solve the dosing dilemma for people requiring cannabis to treat injuries, ailments and other health-related matters,” said Izzy Kirsh, co-founder and co-CEO, Mode. “We built dozens of prototypes to deliver vapor doses by the milligram, perfecting consumption levels down to a rudimentary science of what cannabinoids and dosages are required to achieve the right results. What we ultimately created is a first-of its-kind device that offers more control and a better experience for all cannabis users.”

Coming from years in the black market, cannabis is missing a set of guidelines and structure to achieve specific health & wellness objectives for mainstream consumers. With over 100 cannabinoids and terpenes in the cannabis plant, the industry is just scratching the surface of the science behind cannabis and how specific cannabinoids can provide targeted medicinal and therapeutic results.

“Cannabis is a dosage-sensitive substance and not a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Mark (Akiva) Wagner co-founder and co-CEO, Mode. “Mode offers a missing device and dataset for the cannabis space, and with the correct analysis and implementation, can open pathways of understanding never seen before in cannabis.”

Mode retails for $100 and is available for preorder now at www.mode.co. Shipping will commence in the first half of 2021.

For more information and to order your Mode today, visit www.mode.co.

About Mode

Mode is the world’s first smart cannabis dosing device & companion app for 510 cannabis cartridges. Designed to remove the guesswork out of dosing, Mode’s sensible approach to cannabis consumption puts control in consumers’ hands, enabling them to reach specific health & wellness objectives and achieve the ideal experience every time. For more information, visit www.mode.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005266/en/