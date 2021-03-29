Introducing Month2Month—Fully Furnished Properties with Month-to-Month Flexible Terms

The new platform provides beautifully furnished housing with flexible rental terms and other matched professional services.

Month2Month, a company that provides furnished single-family housing with flexible terms to meet the needs of corporate-sponsored clients, including insurance housing companies and corporate clients needing temporary housing accommodation, has officially launched.

“The market segment for flexible term housing today is immature and not well developed. Our vision is to take the responsibility to build a mature market with the best flexible-term housing inventory and match high-quality services with people’s needs,” said Yong Liu, CEO of Month2Month.

Month2Month has gained traction cooperating/working/partnering with corporates and companies requiring extended stays for employee relocation and insurance claimants. Real estate agents and individual renters are increasingly choosing Month2Month as their relocation service provider.

The company has experienced staff with expertise in sales, property management, and online platform building from Holidale, the predecessor of Month2Month that was focused on the vacation rental business.

“We are very proud of our seasoned team who has decades of experience in the real estate industry. We will fully devote our dedicated team to provide continuous high-quality services and products to our valued partners and customers,” said Yong.

To better serve its partners and customers, Month2Month has also launched its website with newly engineered design and features that will offer its partners and customers smooth and user-centric experiences throughout their entire relocation journey with the company.

Currently covering six states, including California, Texas, Florida, and Oregon, Month2Month is actively expanding and ambitious to reach all 50 states in the US.

To know more, visit www.month2month.com

About Month2Month

Month2Month is a trendy and innovative way of living for professionals and families who have relocation needs. All of its properties are fully furnished with month-to-month flexible terms and no strings attached. The company aims to revolutionize the rental industry by creating a market that comes with beautifully furnished housing on flexible rental terms. Today, Month2Month is proud to be the partner of many corporate-sponsored clients, including insurance housing companies and corporate clients needing temporary housing accommodation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005025/en/