Introducing Plum Life - A New All-Digital Way for Advisors to Sell Life Insurance

New firm combines the confidence of working with an agent and the ease of buying online

Plum Life Inc. announced today the launch of its new digital platform aimed at helping advisors sell life insurance. Plum Life’s friction-free buying experience for both advisors and their clients simplifies the purchase process for everyone involved. Consumers want and value professional advice but want the ease and convenience of a digital buying experience and Plum Life is the only company to provide all of that in one place.

“We saw an opportunity in the market to reinvent the way advisors sell life insurance,” says Manish Bhatt, CEO & Co-Founder of Plum Life. “So much of the focus has been about simplifying the customer experience but given that agent sales account for over 90% of all life insurance sold in the United States, we set out to also focus on the advisor experience. We believe that by making it easy, advisors can spend less time on managing cases and more time helping their clients with life insurance and focusing on segments that have previously been ignored.”

Plum Life provides a unique opportunity for advisors to offer their clients a simple and streamlined digital life insurance buying process. With broad coverage options, a growing suite of products, competitive pricing, a fully transparent underwriting process and the ability to get quick underwriting decisions, Plum Life makes life insurance easy. The company’s products, issued by SBLI and reinsured by Swiss Re, offer competitively priced protection without the hassle.

Despite the flurry of direct insurers in the market over the last few years, the protection gap remains largely unsolved. The reality is that consumers want guidance and the reassurance of validating their decisions with a financial professional and until now, no digital solution existed to help the insurance advisor do this. According to a recent BCG/LIMRA study1, consumers need dialogue with a financial professional to help ease their concerns around understanding the costs of insurance, policy terms and policy types. Working with a financial professional can also increase satisfaction post-policy issue and help drive down policy lapse rates. Advice channels also convert potential buyers at a higher rate and result in higher protection levels2. The process of buying life insurance is wrought with emotional highs and lows for the consumer with doubt and financial insecurity often settling in. Advisors ease these worries and help consumers through the buying process.

Today’s consumers also expect smart digital solutions that are tailor-made for their needs. They like the convenience of being able to transact online and on their time but still want advice. “We’re reimagining the kitchen table,” says Bhatt. “We have always looked at technology as augmenting and transforming the interactions clients have with their advisor instead of replacing them.”

Additionally, the Plum Life portal gives advisors access to a suite of marketing tools, comprehensive reports and dashboards to manage their business. Advisors can also interact with clients right off the portal, send reminders and track the progress of a case to help pull customers through the sales funnel.

About Plum Life

Plum Life is on a mission to create the ideal life insurance experience where the confidence of working with an advisor and the ease and convenience of buying online meet in one place. At its core, Plum Life is a Life Insurance technology company. The company offers an agent-only digital experience designed to simplify the entire process of selling life insurance from quoting to application to issue. Designed especially for the life insurance industry, Plum Life’s integrated platform combines the capabilities of a modern technology company and the personal attention and service of an advisor. Founded in 2020, and based in Warren, New Jersey, the company leverages its proprietary technology platform fueled by Machine Learning, behavioral science, AI and Swiss Re's Magnum. Learn more at www.helloplum.com.

About the Founders

Plum Life was created by people who know insurance. With decades of experience in senior executive roles at global insurance carriers and having created and launched several digital insurance businesses, they are well-equipped to tackle the challenge of reimagining the insurance selling experience, driven every day by a purpose to make life insurance simpler for everyone involved and committed to creating a best-in-class advisor experience.

The Covid-19 Effect. High Tech with Human Touch to Optimize Life Insurance Customer Experience, 2020. The Purchase Funnel. How buyers Buy. LIMRA's Individual Life Insurance Consumer Survey, 2018

