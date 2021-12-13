Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Introducing SIMP - Token for the Entertainment Industry. $SIMP, the no.1 token serving the entertainment industry, as a first mover in the current entertainment market, $SIMP provides a unique experience and platform stability for creators and consumers alike, reinstating the freedom to excite and entertain within a social setting without interference from outside institutions.





NO MORE EXTORTIONATE PROCESSING FEES

$SIMP operates on the blockchain thus providing anonymity to the transactions happening between the bank and content creators, this is realized by separating the bank and the content creator by a bridging $SIMP purchase which means that there is no perceived "Reputation Loss", therefore reducing the fees drastically, additionally, the blockchain is naturally cheaper than the banking ledger system and thus reducing the transaction fees.

NO MORE FRIENDLY FRAUDS

All the transactions are operated on the blockchain and the nature of blockchain technology is such that no $SIMP transaction can take place without the user expressly signing off on the transaction before it takes place. Not only that, every transaction made in $SIMP is anonymous, even if a user uses their credit card to buy $SIMP, the only payment that will be recorded by a financial institution is the purchase made through the cryptocurrency exchange.

Once the tokens are transferred into a DeFi wallet, say Metamask, they are no longer tracked to your personal information, making $SIMP the most reliable way for the users to enjoy content while fully protecting their right to privacy.

$SIMP delivers what the entertainment industry desperately needs - a safe anonymous and secure payment method that enables the creators to earn a living on fair terms, and for fans to be able to enjoy their content without sacrificing their right to privacy.

$SIMP has been integrated with two functional content platforms: Pocketstars and Rockstars as an active payment method, with over 20,000 holders $SIMP is already listed on the Top-40 centralized crypto exchange- BitMart, which receives an average of $400 million in daily volume. In a short span of 8 weeks, $SIMP has accomplished huge milestones as well as partnerships with Slink: Your digital Business Card, Phreak, and last but not limited to XXXNifty which is the world's largest adult NFT marketplace.

THE CORE TEAM

The Team behind $SIMP is a group of highly dedicated, talented, and skilled professionals that have plans ready to take this project to a $150 million value in market capitalization and beyond. The current team consists of:

Ben Sansom: Ben has worked with some of the biggest names in corporate, sports, and entertainment, boasting a marketing career spanning over 8 years, with a current focus on supporting the founders to develop and launch explosive projects.

James Hague: James is a qualified accountant with a background spanning numerous industries including Commodities, Gaming, and High-end Sportscars. James established a strong network in his career while working with some of the highest-performing McKinsey Consultants within Transformational departments.

Thomas Sileghem: Thomas has 7 years of experience in Web & Software Development apart from being involved in blockchain development for over 6 years, Thomas was responsible for building PocketStars & RocketStars and has taken charge of the integration of $SIMP onto both the platforms.

Poppy Evans: Poppy has a following of over 100,000 within the industry in just 2 years, she is incredibly passionate about securing the future of fellow creators and the industry. Poppy has worked with some of the biggest names in the United Kingdom. The rest of the team believes that her passion will drive $SIMP in the right direction for the community.

EXPANDING THE $SIMP BRAND

Increasing awareness of the brand potential and expanding list of use-cases through marketing, partnerships, and community outreach is one of the prime goals of the team at the moment, they understand that in order to cement themselves as a cornerstone of this industry they need to work with strong partners hence they continue to forge long-lasting partnerships by promoting mutual beneficiary alliances in order to instate $SIMP as the hallmark of reliability in the enterprise.

A word from their current partners:

SLINK: "Many PocketStars content creators were already using the Slink Platform, so it only seemed like a natural progression to build and develop our partnership with $SIMP. For the future, deeper integrations between ourselves will see $SIMP being pushed to our mainstream users as a simple and reliable payment service."

PHREAK: "We are delighted to be partnering with $SIMP, bringing more pleasure to a wider Phreak community. We've worked with PocketStars creators several times before, so it was important for us to support and help them with the amazing work they're doing, but also important to how these guys see the world and how much they care about providing quality products and services."

XXXNIFTY: "We've known Ben for some time now, and felt the time is now right to team up; after all, two heads are better than one. Partnering with $SIMP is a real show of force to our competitors, and allows us to both our knowledge bases, and exchange in technical capital to reach our goals. I can't wait to unveil our plans."

EMPOWERING PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS

Continuously improving the payment processing solution and simultaneously increasing $SIMP's adoption rate by educating users/creators across the platforms will make this project a huge success in the entertainment industry. In addition to a strong head-start on their use-case cultivation, $SIMP possesses both capital and insider knowledge that is unmatched by any other in the industry.

$Simp/USD toggle: Empowering the creators by implementing a sliding scale that splits earnings between USD and $SIMP at a percentage chosen by the creators.

UI improvements: They are streamlining the website's UI to make purchasing, depositing, staking, and moving $SIMP tokens as simple and intuitive as possible for the user.

On-ramp: Allows the use of credit cards to purchase $SIMP directly and discretely through the user's platform of choice.

INCREASING TOKEN ACCESSIBILITY

With over 20,000 holders, $SIMP is now preparing to knock down the barrier between them and their potential buyers. It is difficult to purchase cryptocurrency in the DeFi space as it comes with a learning curve and understanding a set of different tools utilized in the process. This can be skipped by being listed on centralized exchanges. $SIMP is already listed on BitMart and along with that the team is in the process of finalizing the details with 4 more centralized exchanges and aims to acquire new listings at least once a month.

The ON-RAMP integration will enable people who don't invest in crypto to buy their $SIMP using their credit cards directly from the native platform thus opening doors for waves of investors that the project wasn't able to access before.

PIONEERING NEW MARKETS:

The team has been cautious in maintaining an ethos of "Under-Promise and Over-Deliver," Powered by their payment processor, and utilizing the experience and expertise from xxxNIFTY, $SIMP is developing a state of the art easy to use NFT marketplace. They aim to leverage the PocketStars brand to create NFTs tied to real-life creators, underpinned by collectability mechanics and gamification to drive truly unique value. They are also working on Metaverse compatible NFT skins and characters about which more will be heard in future updates.

TOKENOMICS

The token is subjected to a tax of 7.5% on every transaction out of which 3 percent goes to the marketing wallet and 4.5% percent to provide reflection rewards to the holders.

STAKING IMMINENT

Apart from rewards in reflections, $SIMP holders will be able to reap even greater rewards through staking their tokens. The team is working on developing a fully decentralized Staking UI. With staking, $SIMP holders will be able to receive compound interest on their tokens by adding them to a staking pool as means of helping to facilitate block confirmation protocols.

