Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Introducing Skylight Exchange (SLT) Token, a 3-in-1 Exchange Token Combining DEFi Exchange, NFT Market Place and E-Commerce Shop

11/05/2021 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - Skylight is a 3-in-1 Crypto project that combines a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) ecosystem, Utility Token (SLT) and an NFT Marketplace. The Skylight exchange is a decentralized exchange protocol based on the automated market maker (AMM) model, which bootstraps network effects by incentivizing liquidity with project tokens, thereby creating a self-contained ecosystem of traders and yield earners. This allows digital assets to be traded in a permission-less and automatic way by using liquidity pools rather than a traditional market of buyers and sellers. SLT token will be the native currency of the Skylight exchange and online store.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/102163_skylight.jpg


Figure 1: Skylight Exchange (SLT) Token a 3-in-1 exchange Token combining DEFi Exchange, NFT Market Place and E-Commerce Shop

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/102163_skylight.jpg

Unique Features of Skylight Exchange and Token

Skylight Blockchain Multi-Chain Network

Skylight token is an exchange token built on three blockchain networks (BSC, Ethereum and Polygon). It is also the native token of the Skylight Exchange, a decentralized global cryptocurrency exchange platform running on three blockchain networks (BSC, Ethereum and Polygon) where users can exchange their tokens and swap it for other cryptocurrencies. This will ensure that Skylight Exchange leverages the lower cost of transaction provided by BSC network, and high scalability, speed and low latency provided by Ethereum and Polygon network. Additionally, Skylight Exchange will also support the creation, sale and purchase of NFT digital art and Collectibles on a secured blockchain.

Another benefit of SLT token is its intended utility as a medium of exchange in combination with Skylight exchange innovative project such as Non Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace and E-Commerce online store.

The Skylight Exchange NFT Marketplace

NFTs quickly became one of the most widely discussed topic in the crypto world in 2021. They revolutionized the digital art space by allowing creators to generate and monetize their work in a digital way, which also acts as a stamp of verification and authenticity.

As the space continues to evolve, platforms like Skylight Exchange aim to further improve the user experience of both artists and buyers.

In the Skylight NFT marketplaces, original artwork becomes a reality. Collectors and producers come together in a community where NFTs may be exchanged. Skylight exchange will make it easy for creators to put an item on the blockchain and exchange it as a non-fungible asset. Apart from being a fine art NFT marketplace, Skylight Exchange is a DEX platform and ecosystem for users to swap tokens, yield, farm, or stake. Being part of a bigger DeFi ecosystem, both sellers and buyers on the NFT marketplace have exclusive benefits. The NFT sellers also benefit from the Skylight exchange ecosystem. Broader DEX users who are not particularly NFT holders are incentivized to hold them on the platform. They get the added advantage of visibility on the platform too.

Skylight exchange as a DeFi exchange will allow users to perform trading and yield farming and staking of other cryptocurrencies on the exchange to earn rewards.

Skylight has a dedicated team of developers, engineers, business developers, architects, marketers and sales representatives located in different geographical regions who are working tireless to ensure the project becomes successful.

Token Economics

The Skylight Team has implemented an excellent token economics (Tokenomics) to protect its investors from Rug-Pulling and Pump and dump, these include Locked Liquidity, Vesting Schedules for initial investors and security auditing of its smart contract by reputable Auditors. However, as a general advice, we advise our investors to invest only amount they are willing to leverage overtime.

The detail of the Token Economics for Skylight Exchange is provided below

ICO: 30%

Investors: 8%

Marketing: 5%

Airdrop: 2%

Developers: 10%

Team & Advisors: 8%

Emergency Fund: 2%

Ecosystem: 10%

Liquidity: 25%

Listing and Milestone

Skylight has attained the following Milestone as in the roadmap

  • Listing in Coin Gecko and CoinMarketCap
  • Listing in Pancake Swap
  • Partnership with coins98 scheduled for in the coming week.
  • Skylight DEX to go live on the 5th of November 2021
  • Listing in Trust Wallet in view.

Upcoming Events

  • Listing on BankCEX Exchange is coming soon on November 25, 2021.
  • Advertising and rigorous promotions on various notable platforms - Ongoing

Stay tuned for more exciting developments.

To find out more, please checkout our social media:

Website: https://skylightexchange.net
Telegram: https://t.me/SkylightexchangeAnnouncement
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Skylightex?s=08
Announcement channel: https://t.me/Skylightexchangecommunity

Media Contact -

Company - Skylight Exchange
Email address - Info@skylightexchange.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102163


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:55aMYNZ Shares Have Commenced Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market
GL
11:55aMYNZ Shares Have Commenced Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market
GL
11:53aExco Technologies Limited Announces Fourth Quarter Results on December 1, 2021
GL
11:52aMAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:51aBest Dyson V7 Animal & Absolute Black Friday Deals 2021 Summarized by Save Bubble
BU
11:50aZYROX MINING INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:50aIntroducing Skylight Exchange (SLT) Token, a 3-in-1 Exchange Token Combining DEFi Exchange, NFT Market Place and E-Commerce Shop
NE
11:48a$100 oil may be a pipe dream
PU
11:48aElizabeth Kennedy - Form 8-K
PU
11:48aQ3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript(opens in new window)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..
2Moderna jab forecast sees shares slump
3Analyst recommendations: BP, GlaxoSmithKline, Nikola, Papa John's, Qual..
4Healthcare, bank stocks boost FTSE 100; IAG top loser
5All eyes on crypto-currencies

HOT NEWS