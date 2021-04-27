Introducing Talkdesk Workspace, a Customizable Interface Designed to Enable a Better Way to Deliver Superior Customer Experiences in Contact Centers

Launching with Talkdesk’s bold new logo and tagline, Workspace enables unprecedented customization, personalization and extensibility to make it your contact center

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today launched Talkdesk Workspace, a unified and customizable platform that brings all customer experience (CX) applications on a single screen. The flexibility of the design allows enterprises to create the ideal interface for every role in the contact center, giving them a personalized way to deliver exceptional customer experiences in a digital-first era.

Launched in conjunction with Talkdesk’s new image and tagline, “Experience. A better way.,” the company also introduced Talkdesk Builder, a comprehensive set of low- and custom-code development tools that enable customization of every aspect of the contact center — from integrating data sources to creating workflows to building custom applications. Together, Workspace and Builder allow enterprises to build highly personalized and customized contact centers that make it easier for everyone from supervisors to agents to deliver a better customer experience.

“The introduction of Talkdesk Workspace and Builder marks a complete redefinition of what today’s enterprise contact center should and can be,” said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer, Talkdesk. “Workspace brings together the 20 new innovations Talkdesk introduced during the first 20 weeks of 2020 into one customizable workspace. As we embark on this new journey and continue to revolutionize the customer service market with Talkdesk CX Cloud, modern contact centers will differentiate themselves by the degree to which they can be customized and personalized for any user or industry.”

Talkdesk Workspace: Personalized Interfaces, Consistent Experience

Talkdesk Workspace provides a tailored Talkdesk CX Cloud experience with different embedded applications, tools and alerts for each discrete role. It personalizes the look, feel and functionality of the contact center, putting the essential information and actions specific to each role at the employee’s fingertips.

“Gone are the days when contact centers were either impersonal and rigid or had to be built from scratch. Today we’re ushering in a new era in which your contact center can truly be your contact center,” continued Kannan.

For example, a company might have both a sales and a services department with different objectives that require different applications and data. Sales acts as the first point of contact for customers and handles all initial requests and interactions. The services team, however, works with customers after contracting, and are often assisting with payment questions or billing issues. While both roles are essential in the contact center, each needs different Workspaces to better serve customers.

Talkdesk Workspace makes it possible to access Talkdesk CX Cloud™ applications, integrations, and AppConnect™ solutions in one window for a unified, customized experience that accelerates resolution time and boosts productivity. This level of customization provides more flexibility and agility for enterprises with complex contact center requirements and deep tech stacks. Organizations that want to streamline their architecture and vendor portfolio can bring together Talkdesk’s voice, SMS, digital, workforce management, quality management, customer feedback management, and other solutions into a Workspace without the need for any integrations.

Talkdesk Builder: Customize Every Corner of the Contact Center

Talkdesk Builder’s low-, no- and custom-code tools allow for additional customization of every aspect of the contact center to adapt to any business need or objective with agility. With Builder, enterprises can:

Customize & Build Custom Apps — Create role-based or team-specific workspaces. Choose which Talkdesk applications and capabilities each employee needs to succeed and augment native applications by embedding CRM, helpdesk or other third-party tools directly in Workspace.

— Create role-based or team-specific workspaces. Choose which Talkdesk applications and capabilities each employee needs to succeed and augment native applications by embedding CRM, helpdesk or other third-party tools directly in Workspace. Develop Custom Integrations — Take advantage of Talkdesk Connections to integrate with any third-party system in minutes via a no-code interface.

Take advantage of Talkdesk Connections to integrate with any third-party system in minutes via a no-code interface. Design Custom Flows — Use Talkdesk Studio to design and build compelling customer journeys with prepackaged components. Studio Functions is a low-code editor that can fully customize the customer journey if the components library doesn’t meet specific needs.

Use Talkdesk Studio to design and build compelling customer journeys with prepackaged components. Studio Functions is a low-code editor that can fully customize the customer journey if the components library doesn’t meet specific needs. Create Custom Reports — Use Talkdesk Explore to leverage a library of configurable pre-built reports and dashboards. Use Explore Create, a no-code interface, to create custom reports, dashboards and metrics to meet unique business needs .

Use Talkdesk Explore to leverage a library of configurable pre-built reports and dashboards. Use Explore Create, a no-code interface, to create custom reports, dashboards and metrics to meet unique business needs Developer Portal — Use Talkdesk SDKs and APIs to build custom applications, create new functionality and integrate data across systems.

