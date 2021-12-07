Log in
Introducing eighty8networks, a Next Generation Managed Security Transport Provider

12/07/2021 | 08:16am EST
Founded by industry-leading veterans Keith Muller and John Panzica, eighty8networks transforms managed services capabilities for enterprises

Introducing eighty8networks, a next generation managed security transport provider delivering access to an ecosystem of advanced technology services that provide turn-key, highly secure network solutions for the enterprise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005169/en/

Co-founders, Keith Muller and John 'JP' Panzica launch next-generation managed services company, eight8networks. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Co-founders, Keith Muller and John 'JP' Panzica launch next-generation managed services company, eight8networks. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Co-founded by Keith Muller, who serves as the company’s CEO with John ‘JP’ Panzica, who serves as President & CIO of eighty8networks, notable executives have proven track records in implementing complex and innovative digital infrastructure solutions across enterprise and carrier clients.

In his role as CEO, Keith leverages a number of positions he concurrently holds including Chairman and CEO of Interactive Telecom Solutions (ITS) a nationally recognized telecom consultancy specializing in carrier sourcing and network optimization; Operating Partner of Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a middle-market private equity firm; and serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Crosslake Fibre, a subsea fiber company backed by Tiger. Additionally, Keith is an investor in and Board Advisor for South Reach Networks, a Turning Rock Partners company. Most notably, Keith was the founder of Hudson Fiber Network (HFN), where he was a member of the Board and COO responsible for all operations including network design and construction (OPS), the company was sold to Extenet Systems in 2018.

As President and CIO of eighty8networks, JP concurrently serves as the Founder and CEO of Accelerate Partners a national technology advisory firm that specializes in digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity and telecommunications. JP is also a board advisor for Convergence Networks, an IT managed service provider backed by Riverside Partners. Prior to founding Accelerate Partners, JP was the Chief Revenue Officer of Thrive, a private equity back managed services provider; Senior Vice President at vXchnge, where he helped the company evangelize the cloud, enabling the company’s eco-system segment. JP’s extensive career in the digital infrastructure sector includes roles with former companies FiberMedia Group and Switch and Data where JP was the Founder and Vice President of the company’s Financial Services Practice.

“We are excited to unveil our pioneering managed security transport platform, eighty8networks, a culmination of our experience, passion, and interests that addresses key gaps in the market that the Managed Service Provider sector has yet to fill,” comments Keith Muller, Co-founder and CEO. “We can customize and engineer network solutions that will keep businesses and employees one step ahead. We bring our extended network of capabilities to the forefront of enterprise digital enablement.”

For more information about eighty8networks, please visit https://eighty8networks.com/

About eighty8networks

eighty8networks is a next-generation managed security transport provider blending proprietary engineering, exclusive partnerships with pioneering CLEC services to deliver a unique managed service layer with security enablement. With more than 75 years of combined technology experience in telecommunications, fiber optics, wireless, data center, cloud and cyber security, eighty8networks is offering value added managed services with a frictionless high touch customer experience. Follow eighty8networks on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS