Introducing the New HODINKEE Pre-Owned

HODINKEE, the destination for all things watches, is pleased to announce the launch of its new pre-owned watch platform. Built upon the redesigned HODINKEE Shop, HODINKEE Pre-Owned has been reimagined as an all-in-one shopping experience to buy, sell, or trade-in pre-owned timepieces. With new customer-centric features, increased inventory from the most in-demand brands, and an in-house team of watchmakers and technicians who authenticate and service timepieces for added trust, the new HODINKEE Pre-Owned sets its sights on being the best solution for the discovery and purchase of pre-owned timepieces, anywhere.

HODINKEE has cemented itself as an industry leader through its mission to bring ease, accessibility, and positivity to the world of watches. The brand has achieved this by imparting knowledge and expertise from the industry’s best writers, curating timepieces from the world’s top watch brands, and providing uncompromising service to its community of enthusiasts. And in continuation of that mission, the next category HODINKEE wants to impact is the pre-owned watch market.

The new HODINKEE Pre-Owned differentiates itself by focusing on a set of pillars designed to provide an industry-leading online shopping experience that leaves customers confident in their purchase. Those pillars are:

Buy, Sell, Trade - all in one place : The HODINKEE Shop has undergone a complete redesign, and the new pre-owned platform takes full advantage of it. Now it is even easier to buy, sell, or trade-in pre-owned watches, all in one place. With instant quotes, pre-insured shipping labels sent directly to the customer, and in-house authentication, HODINKEE Pre-Owned takes the headache out of the process. Looking to make your next pre-owned watch purchase? The new site puts the product front and center, and the new search functionality makes it quick and easy to find the exact timepiece you are looking for.

: The HODINKEE Shop has undergone a complete redesign, and the new pre-owned platform takes full advantage of it. Now it is even easier to buy, sell, or trade-in pre-owned watches, all in one place. With instant quotes, pre-insured shipping labels sent directly to the customer, and in-house authentication, HODINKEE Pre-Owned takes the headache out of the process. Looking to make your next pre-owned watch purchase? The new site puts the product front and center, and the new search functionality makes it quick and easy to find the exact timepiece you are looking for. A more transparent purchasing process : With new product description pages, more thorough condition notes, and more hi-res photography showcasing every detail of the watch -- customers should feel more than confident in the integrity of the timepiece and secure in their purchase.

: With new product description pages, more thorough condition notes, and more hi-res photography showcasing every detail of the watch -- customers should feel more than confident in the integrity of the timepiece and secure in their purchase. Authenticating and refurbishing : With a world-class service and authenticating facility, staffed by Swiss-certified watchmakers and speciality technicians, HODINKEE Pre-Owned offers an expansive assortment of the highest quality pre-owned watches online. The watch you see online is the one delivered to your door, exactly as you expect it.

: With a world-class service and authenticating facility, staffed by Swiss-certified watchmakers and speciality technicians, HODINKEE Pre-Owned offers an expansive assortment of the highest quality pre-owned watches online. The watch you see online is the one delivered to your door, exactly as you expect it. Increased inventory from the most in-demand brands, curated by HODINKEE experts : HODINKEE knows watches, and it knows the brands and models customers are looking for. So, it has expanded its range and quantity of timepieces, from brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and more, all curated by the brand’s experts. Enthusiasts will also find some hidden gems in one of the more than 500 pre-owned watches that will be on the site over the next couple of weeks.

: HODINKEE knows watches, and it knows the brands and models customers are looking for. So, it has expanded its range and quantity of timepieces, from brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and more, all curated by the brand’s experts. Enthusiasts will also find some hidden gems in one of the more than 500 pre-owned watches that will be on the site over the next couple of weeks. Circular luxury economy: HODINKEE’s ethos is about making the world of watches better. So what better way to do that than by investing in finding a new owner for a pre-owned timepiece. HODINKEE Pre-Owned is designed to encourage this type of exchange, and extend the life cycle of these timeless objects.

“HODINKEE aims to be the go to resource for every consumer's journey with watches, and pre-owned is our next step in doing that,” says HODINKEE CEO Toby Bateman. “Our Pre-Owned experience is designed to be thoughtful, functional, and transparent. We want our customers to know exactly what they are getting in a HODINKEE Pre-Owned timepiece; that it is authentic, performance-tested, and cleaned and polished without removing the watch’s natural characteristics. Then, it's up to them to write the next chapter in that watch's life.”

About HODINKEE

Headquartered in NYC, HODINKEE is the destination for all things watches. Founded in 2008 by Benjamin Clymer, HODINKEE has grown from a blog writing about mechanical timepieces into a leading media and commerce company. HODINKEE has the world of watches covered: website, podcast, magazine, social media, the HODINKEE Shop, and HODINKEE Insurance. With its respected point of view, engaging storytelling, curated product selection, and enthusiast-focused services, HODINKEE is at the forefront of the best the world of horology has to offer and the community that supports it. Hodinkee.com

