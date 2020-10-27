Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Introducing the New Name for Our Expanded and Enhanced QCPR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 08:34am EDT

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., Oct 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Healthcare, committed to Research & Development and focused on building innovative healthcare solutions, is thrilled to unveil the new name for QCPR, our electronic health record (EHR) solution:

Harris Flex conveys the digital solution's flexibility and strength.

"Healthcare organizations are continuously faced with new situations and challenges. The ability to rapidly adapt their EHR to their evolving clinical practice is key." says Santina Allen, Senior Executive Vice President for Harris Healthcare. "Our clients tell us that what they love most about their QCPR - now Harris Flex - solution is its built-in FLEXIBILITY. Many of our clients have made adaptations/localizations in their EHR solution to effectively reflect their specific workflows or meet their local requirements. Clients often make the changes entirely on their own, or with minimal assistance from our staff," Santina adds.   

Read how in the UK, Lancashire Teaching Hospital has adapted its Harris Flex solution to meet COVID-19 challenges: 
https://www.harrishealthcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Case-Study-LTH-July-3-2020-FINAL.pdf

Our new and enhanced Harris Flex solution brings key benefits and advantages to our current clients and prospective clients will quickly realize the advantages of an integrated, comprehensive, and flexible solution.  Contrary to other EHR solutions which are inflexible and where customizations require costly support from the vendor, Harris Flex gives you the freedom to "flex" your EHR as you need it!

About Harris Flex: HARRIS Flex is a comprehensive, fully integrated, patient-centric electronic record system. It includes a full complement of modules and applications integrated in one single database. The solution provides clinical decision support and supports best practices. 

Our new Harris Flex - Enterprise Edition extends the capabilities of Harris Flex to include the following:

  • Physician clinical documentation to document assessments such as History & Physical (H&P) and Review of Systems (ROS) as well as notes (Admission, Progress, Transfer and Discharge.)  The intuitive, mobile application also allows the creation and exchange of Continuity of Care documents.
  • A launchpad that provides mobile access and enables physicians to review all patient information as well as sign off on orders and results "on-the-go"– from anywhere at any time.
  • Clinical insight via extraction of electronic health record data out of Harris Flex for analytics, to improve clinical processes and outcomes.
  • Streamlined medication reconciliation process throughout the continuum of care - during the home medication collection process, admission, discharge, and at all key transition points.
  • Telehealth capability for virtual visits while simultaneously enabling patient record documentation within Harris Flex.
  • System-wide web-based access accommodates anywhere access of patient records, including from home or from patient room to patient room.
  • Next generation clinical documentation tailored to the specific needs of Nursing and Allied Health Professionals. 

About Harris Healthcare: 

Harris Healthcare is a global, leading provider of award-winning Digital Health Solutions that improve the safety, quality, and efficiency of patient care. Harris Healthcare provides proven, flexible solutions that make our clients successful by streamlining processes, increasing productivity, and driving positive clinical outcomes. For more details, visit http://www.harrishealthcare.com

Media Contact:
Andrea Ernst-Bissinger, RN, BScN
257655@email4pr.com 
Work: 1 800 393-0278 x 74105
Mobile: (613) 724-7276

VP Sales and Marketing
Dave Gersh
257655@email4pr.com 
Mobile: (978) 621-8043

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-new-name-for-our-expanded-and-enhanced-qcpr-301160065.html

SOURCE Harris Healthcare

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Reports Steady Growth of 4.5% in Operating Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company in 9M 2020
PR
08:51aVATOR SECURITIES : An unacceptable misunderstanding is circulating in the market
AQ
08:51aBRAINGRID : IIROC Trade Resumption - BGRD.X
AQ
08:51aGIGAMON : and Zscaler Team Up to Release Cloud-first Network Detection and Response Solution to Secure the Fluid Workforce
BU
08:51aLBC TANK TERMINALS : Holding Netherlands B.V. Announces Q4 FY20 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
08:50aTHALES : Start of the production of the Skylark constellation
PU
08:50aDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS : Announces Appointment of Jaimie Donovan to its Board of Directors
PU
08:50aMARRET MULTI STRATEGY INCOME FUND : Asset Management announces the completion of the sale of New Elk Coal Company, LLC by Cline Mining Corporation, part of the Private Portfolio of High Yield Strategies Fund and Multi-Strategy Income Fund
AQ
08:50aTENARIS S A : PipeTracer® technology streamlines operations at Argentina's San Jorge Gulf Basin
PU
08:50aDARLING INGREDIENTS' : Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Receives Air Permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group