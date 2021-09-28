Introducing the ROC: IPSC's State-of-the-art Remote Operating Center is Now Open for Business

IPSC’s New Remote Operating Center Provides Fully Remote O&M Capabilities to Power Generation Companies Across the U.S.

IHI Power Services Corp. (IPSC), a leading owner and operator of power plants across the U.S., today announced the launch of its remote operating center (ROC). The ROC, based at the company’s headquarters in Aliso Viejo, Calif., extends its operations and maintenance (O&M) service capabilities to further support the renewable power generation sector. Officially opened last month, the ROC now provides IPSC clients truly remote operation, monitoring and start/stop control of existing simple cycle gas turbine peaking projects.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005976/en/

Fully staffed by its experienced team of power professionals, IPSC’s ROC is compliant with NERC Medium-Impact CIP security protocols to ensure the utmost safety and privacy for client assets. Clients utilizing IPSC’s ROC can expect the following service offerings:

Real-time Remote Start/Stop and Alarm Monitoring

Monitoring and Diagnostic Services

Advanced Predictive Analytics Using Pattern Recognition, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Digital Twin and IoT

Innovative Approach to Predictive and Preventative Maintenance of Equipment

A Unified Digital Platform, Driving Workflow Efficiency and Advanced Reporting

Agnostic Interconnection to all Standard Communication Protocols

Advanced Smart Camera Video Surveillance

“IPSC is proud to bring our cutting-edge and completely remote operating center to market and to our clients, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said Steve Gross, president and chief executive officer at IPSC. “As a power generation company known for innovation, taking this next step to offer truly remote operations supports our long-term goal of helping companies transition to renewable energy while still ensuring optimal ROI for our clients.”

The ROC’s remote O&M services are beneficial in providing a centralized approach to plant management. Additionally, it gives customers a competitive edge with optimized financial performance through improved staffing. When customers switch to the ROC, it enables them to focus on future-forward business priorities while still meeting existing goals and objectives.

“Clients can rest assured that the ROC will provide continuous remote management to drive the next-generation efficiencies necessary in today’s competitive landscape,” continued Gross. “And with an encrypted cyber-secure VPN, they can feel confident that all information is completely protected.”

IPSC is a result-oriented leader in the power generation industry and known for providing world-class services to every project it oversees. As an owner-operator, IPSC understands that minimizing operational risks while maintaining regulatory and environmental compliance is key to the success and longevity of every facility.

To learn more about IPSC’s ROC, visit: https://www.ihipower.com/about/remote_operations_center.php.

ABOUT IHI POWER SERVICES CORP: IHI Power Services Corp’s (IPSC) parent company, IHI Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan, is a heavy industrial manufacturing and services company. The company is active in several industries, including aerospace, shipbuilding, power generation, automotive and transportation infrastructure. IPSC was specifically formed to provide operations, maintenance, management and power plant support services to the U.S. power generation industry. The IPSC team of energy professionals delivers value-added service based on expertise gleaned through years of hands-on experience in the power generation industry. As an owner and operator, IPSC understands that minimizing operational risks and maximizing asset value while maintaining a safe work environment that is environmentally compliant is key to the success of every facility. By instituting proven programs, industry best practices and upholding the company’s guiding principles of growth, respect, accountability, integrity, and lack of limitation, IPSC provides world-class service to each of the more than 35 facilities and 14.5 gigawatts it manages. For more information, visit www.ihipower.com and follow IPSC on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005976/en/