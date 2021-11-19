Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Introducing the World's Smartest Router

11/19/2021 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Powered by Althea KeyLTE

Althea’s SmartRouters just got smarter!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005274/en/

"KeyLTE makes ownership a CHOICE." (Deborah Simpier, CEO) By embedding Althea’s KeyLTE core technology into our SmartRouter, we've created the only home router in the world that gives you full ownership over your internet and full autonomy from traditional ISPs. KeyLTE means GamerFAST internet speeds, open access infrastructure, AND a crypto wallet ─ all wrapped into one device. FINALLY ... YOUR DATA IS YOURS AND YOURS ALONE. (Photo: Business Wire)

"KeyLTE makes ownership a CHOICE." (Deborah Simpier, CEO) By embedding Althea’s KeyLTE core technology into our SmartRouter, we've created the only home router in the world that gives you full ownership over your internet and full autonomy from traditional ISPs. KeyLTE means GamerFAST internet speeds, open access infrastructure, AND a crypto wallet ─ all wrapped into one device. FINALLY ... YOUR DATA IS YOURS AND YOURS ALONE. (Photo: Business Wire)

By embedding Althea’s KeyLTE core technology into our SmartRouter, we’ve created the only home router in the world that gives you full ownership over your internet and full autonomy from traditional ISPs.

With KeyLTE, you get GamerFAST internet speeds, open access infrastructure, and a crypto wallet ─ all wrapped into one device. KeyLTE, an integral LTE EPC, moves SmartRouters to a whole new level, enabling users to establish and control their own broadband LTE networks.

Born from pivotal innovations in interoperability of blockchain and telecom infrastructure, KeyLTE is the world’s first embedded home router Evolved Packet Core (EPC).

Historically, only the largest mobile carriers could effectively utilize LTE protocol, and doing so meant managing their nationwide cell tower networks with a handful of regional EPCs.

KeyLTE addresses the inherent security, privacy and sovereignty constraints of this legacy EPC model with a hybrid EPC that utilizes cloud management for limited but complex operations, such as roaming and SIM card management, while traffic and data management is performed locally. The result is enhanced privacy, security, autonomy, as well as lower latency compared to legacy LTE network architectures.

The World’s Smartest Router may look and cost the same as consumer grade routers, but that’s where the similarities end. It’s a money-making, data-owning, crypto-wallet, open access connector ─ the only one of its kind that allows full internet ownership and autonomy.

“KeyLTE makes ownership a CHOICE,” says Deborah Simpier, CEO and co-founder of Althea. “When we embed a KeyLTE core into the home router, it gives everyone the ability to own infrastructure and opens previously inaccessible areas, delivering broadband, mobility, and IoT capabilities into new and challenging areas so that everyone can enjoy GamerFAST and reliable connectivity.”

One of the exciting use cases is that farmers can now own and operate private LTE networks, seamlessly and easily, right from their home router. Together with AgFiber, Althea is pushing the boundaries of telecom, going beyond broadband to a holistically connected network with mobility, IoT and home access.

COVID has highlighted an existing need to develop new and innovative ideas in infrastructure and protocols. KeyLTE comes from over a year of testing and iterating solutions together with tribal broadband leadership, carriers, and ISPs in 2.5GHz and CBRS.

Althea KeyLTE is rolling out in networks across the US, with plans to implement in Puerto Rico and seven new markets in 2022.

Althea KeyLTE SmartRouters ─ get on the waitlist! Find out more by visiting http://althea.net/keylte

About Althea

Althea is a new way to access broadband internet that enables growth in the network through a unique system of revenue sharing. Althea was founded in 2017 with the vision to bring the open market and interoperable peering from the data center to the field and empowering communities to build multi-stakeholder networks faster and more affordably than legacy telecom models.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:09aQatar Executive Welcomes its Eighth Delivery of Gulfstream G650ER Aircraft
AQ
09:09aCunard - New Queen Elizabeth Escapes launches, sailing early 2022
AQ
09:09aSabre to support the recovery of corporate travel with NDC content in GetThere; Expanding traveler choice and flexibility by launching NDC offers in corporate booking solution
AQ
09:09aOptRail's Advanced Movement Planner successfully in operation on one of the largest and most complex rail networks world-wide
AQ
09:08aDERMATA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:08aBoehringer Ingelheim signs two-year license deal with Qlucore.
AQ
09:08aCenterra Gold Provides Update on Impact of Heavy Rains in British Columbia
GL
09:08aFifth Third Bancorp 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Earns Five MarCom Awards
BU
09:08aCenterra Gold Provides Update on Impact of Heavy Rains in British Columbia
GL
09:07aIIROC Trade Resumption - TSAT
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2Europe lockdown fears rattle investors, spark dash for safe-havens
3THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
5U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, others in aim at OPE..

HOT NEWS