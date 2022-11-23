Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Introducing the world's first 'parastronaut'

11/23/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: John McFall has been named the world's first 'parastronaut'.

He's a British Paralympic sprinter and doctor who lost his leg in a biking accident when he was 19.

Now, he's part of a new generation of recruits picked by the European Space Agency (ESA) for astronaut training.

"I felt compelled to try and help ESA answer this question: Can we get someone with a physical disability to do meaningful work in space?"

The ESA posted openings last year for the role of astronaut with a disability - and received 257 applications.

Candidates were to be fully capable of passing its usual stringent psychological, cognitive tests - and only prevented from becoming astronauts due to the constraints of existing hardware in light of their disability.

David Parker is the ESA's Director of Human and Robotic Exploration.

"...of course to be an astronaut is a very exclusive thing to be, but having a disability shouldn't rule you out, and that was really part of this very special project that we launched in this process."

McFall will take part in a feasibility study with the ESA to determine the changes in hardware needed for people with disabilities to take part in future missions.

"I think the message that I would give to future generations is that science is for everyone and space travel hopefully can be for everyone."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:52pAustralia's AGL Energy announces closure of Torrens Island 'B' power station
RE
05:44pBerkshire Hathaway says Warren Buffett donates shares to family charities
RE
05:36pDogecoin Gained 3.74% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEthereum Gained 3.42% to $1168.79 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBitcoin Gained 2.14% to $16482.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.88% to 99.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.86% to $1.0395 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 1.41% to $1.2055 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 1.15% to 139.59 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pIntroducing the world's first 'parastronaut'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
2Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
3Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..
4U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
5U.S. WTI CRUDE OIL FUTURES…

HOT NEWS