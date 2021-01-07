Intrommune to Participate in BIO @ JPM During “J.P. Morgan Week 2021”

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, will participate in BIO’s one-on-one virtual partnering meeting during the 39th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 11 – 14, 2021.



The BIO One-on-One Partnering @ JPM platform enables partners and investors to schedule virtual video meetings with Intrommune executives. To register for the BIO @ JPM, please visit: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm.

BIO @JPM Meeting Available

To schedule one-on-one meetings with Intrommune, please visit the BIO One-on-One Partnering @ JPM platform here.



“We are very excited to participate in the 2021 virtual BIO @ JPM one-on-one partnering meeting,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune. “We continue to move our immunotherapy for peanut allergy forward and look forward to speaking with partners who are interested in this multi-billion-dollar global market opportunity.”

Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is an oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) product under development for the treatment of peanut allergies. INT301’s unique formulation is designed to desensitize an individual with peanut allergy using a toothpaste delivery system, protecting them in the event of accidental peanut exposure. More than 6 million people, including an estimated 1.7 million children, have peanut allergy in the U.S. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first allergy immunotherapy treatment that easily integrates into a person’s daily routine as both first line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has validated peanut allergy oral immunotherapy with the 2020 approval of Palforzia™ (Nestle Health Science). Intrommune believes its OMIT platform improves allergy immunotherapy by increasing the precision of treatment delivery and promoting treatment adherence. OMIT delivers immunotherapy to the oral mucosa, which has the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect an estimated 220 million people, including 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though many such foods such as peanuts are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, there are no FDA-approved therapies for any food allergy, an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

