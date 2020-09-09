InveniAI and PRISM BioLab Initiate a Collaboration for the Development of Therapeutic Candidates for Treatment of Gut-Related Diseases Impacted by the Gut-Brain Axis and Inflammasome Activation Pathways

Partnership with Japan-based PRISM BioLab will enable the synthesis and development of proprietary therapeutic small-molecule candidates against molecular targets identified by InveniAI’s AI platform – AlphaMeld ®





GUILFORD, Conn., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InveniAI® LLC (InveniAI), a global leader in pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform drug discovery and development, today announced that the Company will collaborate with PRISM BioLab Co. Ltd, (PRISM), a biotechnology company with proprietary small-molecule drug discovery technology, to build a pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates addressing diseases in the gut associated with the dysfunction of the gut-brain-axis and inflammasome dysregulation. InveniAI will use its proprietary AlphaMeld® platform to identify and validate relevant novel targets that will be used to develop transformative therapies for gut-related diseases. PRISM BioLab will use its proprietary platform to design small-molecule candidates against targets validated by InveniAI. InveniAI will pursue human proof of concept for all candidate drugs.

Although significant knowledge has accumulated that proposes several gastrointestinal (GI) diseases such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and irritable bowel syndrome arise due to disruption of the gut-brain-axis communication network and gut dysbiosis, the healthcare burden and unmet medical needs of GI diseases remain high with a $136 billion annual healthcare expenditure. More recently, dysregulation of inflammasome activation and signaling pathways crucial to the innate immune response have been implicated in the pathogenesis of several GI inflammatory disorders. The treatment of these disorders has evolved with the development of anti-inflammatory drugs such as anti-TNF therapy; however, systemic side effects and non-responder patient populations have remained a bottleneck in effective disease management. The development of safe and efficacious therapeutics is crucial to expanding the therapeutic options available for patients suffering from the inflammatory disorders of the gut. InveniAI will leverage its AI platform, AlphaMeld®, for building associations for these underlying inflammatory processes and pathways and identify targets that remain untapped.

InveniAI will continue to focus on leveraging AlphaMeld to generate a pipeline of drugs addressing unmet needs in gut-related diseases. In addition, InveniAI will engage in selective drug-discovery collaborations with industry partners to advance programs with a high probability of success and limited clinical risk, with significant potential for upside through milestones and royalties.

“The value of combining our AlphaMeld platform and PRISM’s existing compound library and protein mimetics capabilities allows us to deploy a de-risked model to generate concepts at scale and seamlessly advance these programs through to human proof of concept at unprecedented speed and with a high probability of success. We remain the only company with several AI-generated candidates in clinical development, with the most advanced recently completing a successful Phase III study,” said Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., President and CEO of InveniAI.

“We are delighted to partner with InveniAI to facilitate the development of compounds that address unmet needs across gastroenterology. Our proprietary library of small-molecules and platform technology capabilities for the identification of small-molecules capable of modulating protein-protein interactions is a powerful trove of potentially game-changing compounds that can be leveraged by InveniAI’s powerful AI and machine learning capabilities to unravel target-drug-disease interactions,” said Dai Takehara, President and CEO, PRISM BioLab.

Under the terms of the collaboration, PRISM will be eligible for upfront payments, development milestones, and single-digit royalties.

About PRISM BioLab

PRISM BioLab Co., Ltd., based in Japan, is a biotechnology company with proprietary small molecule drug discovery technology. The PRISM Library is designed to mimic α-helix or β-turn peptide using a unique stable scaffold with corresponding dihedral angles. These motifs are essential for protein-protein interactions within the cell, especially related to transcription and translation. Using our small molecule drug discovery technology, two clinical-stage assets for cancer and fibrosis have been developed and licensed to Japanese Pharma companies. Many early lead molecules have also been created for novel or previously undruggable targets. For more information, please visit http://www.prismbiolab.com.

About AlphaMeld®

AlphaMeld® is an AI-based platform powered with machine learning algorithms. The platform accelerates innovation by identifying alpha signals for targets, drugs, and healthcare products and technologies. The platform is primed with data sets that have been cleaned curated and connected for over a decade to generate testable hypotheses based on the ideal mode of pharmacotherapy (antibody, protein replacement, siRNA, mRNA, small-molecule, cell and gene therapy, and gene-editing modalities), disease severity, gene ontology, disease pathways, proteinopathies, standard of care, emerging innovation, and enabling technologies while factoring in medical, scientific, strategic, and commercial considerations. AlphaMeld® operates in real-time and in a rapidly changing and diverse data environment.

About InveniAI®

InveniAI® LLC, based in Guilford, Conn., is a global leader pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform innovation across drug discovery and development by identifying and accelerating transformative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs. The company leverages AI and ML to harness petabytes of disparate data sets to recognize and unlock value for AI-based drug discovery and development. Numerous industry collaborations in Big Pharma, Specialty Pharma, Biotech, and Consumer Healthcare showcase the value of leveraging our technology to meld human experience and expertise with the power of machines to augment R&D decision-making across all major therapeutic areas. The company leverages the AlphaMeld® platform to generate drug candidates for our industry partners and internal drug portfolio. For more information, please visit www.inveniai.com.

