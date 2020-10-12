Log in
InventHelp : Inventor Develops Assistive/Transfer Device for People with Mobility Issues (NJD-2154)

10/12/2020

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was injured and paralyzed in the line of duty while working as a police officer," said an inventor, from Flushing, N.Y. "I thought there could be an easier way to transfer myself to and from my bed, a chair, wheelchair or car, so I invented the GRIFFIN ELECTRIC TRANSFER BOARD."

The invention provides an easier way to transfer patients to and from various locations. In doing so, it could help to reduce physical strain and the incidence of injury. As a result, it increases efficiency and comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, patients with mobility issues, caregivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design reduces the upper body strength required to shift and move the body."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-assistivetransfer-device-for-people-with-mobility-issues-njd-2154-301148386.html

SOURCE InventHelp


© PRNewswire 2020
