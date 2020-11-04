PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I did not like how difficult it is to attach a piece of paper to a bulletin board, said the inventor from Minneapolis, Minn. "I wanted to be able to attach a piece of paper that contained information for my co-workers in a way that it would be easily accessed and protected."

He came up with the patent pending idea CARDINAL ACRYLIC FRAME to make presenting materials to his co-workers easier. The unit is easy to use and convenient. It is constructed out of durable light weight materials that allows the unit to be easily to moved. The invention features an insert that allows documents to be stored and a place to post and remove documents without the use of push pins, eliminating the chance of documents being damaged.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MBC-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-modified-bulletin-board-mbc-182-301164747.html

SOURCE InventHelp