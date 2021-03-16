Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InventHelp : Inventor Develops Improved Design for Boogie Boards (NJD-2290)

03/16/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved boogie board to increase stability and control while moving through the water," said an inventor, from Wall, N.J., "so I invented the BULLET BOARD. My ergonomic design reduces the risk of losing the board in rough surf."

The invention provides an improved boogie board or body board for water sports enthusiasts. In doing so, it enables the board to cut through water more smoothly. It also enhances maneuverability, stability and performance and it could make time in the water more enjoyable. The invention features a practical design that is easy to handle and use so it is ideal for water sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-boogie-boards-njd-2290-301245958.html

SOURCE InventHelp


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED  : O'Melveny Represents Synaptics Inc. in Sale of $400 Million Senior Unsecured Notes and Extension of Credit Agreement
AQ
12:48pLVMH : Share Transactions Disclosure
GL
12:47pLINEDATA SERVICES  : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 10, 11 et 12 mars 2021
DJ
12:46pSANDSTORM GOLD  : Crux Investor | Sandstorm Gold Royalties — Growing Pains But on the Path
PU
12:45pEMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS  : Nokia expands du's 5G network to enable enhanced broadband for more customers in UAE
AQ
12:45pEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT  : publish a transparency notification on 16 March 2021
AQ
12:45pLUMIBIRD / 2020 EARNINGS : Current Operating Margin of Over 11% in a Health Crisis Context
GL
12:45pVINCI  : Autoroutes and Airports traffic in February 2021
GL
12:45pEINVESTMENT FUND : NFT Revolution Looks Like an Overhyped Bubble Driven by a Flow of New Users
NE
12:44pAIRBOSS OF AMERICA  : Announces Positive Outlook for 2021 Fueled by Strong Organic Sales
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ