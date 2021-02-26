Inventory management, dealers' connections, and prices in OTC markets

Working Paper Series

Jean-Edouard Colliard, Thierry Foucault, Inventory management,

Peter Hoffmann

dealers' connections, and prices in OTC markets

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Abstract: We propose a new model of trading in OTC markets. Dealers accumulate inven-tories by trading with end-investors and trade among each other to reduce their inventory holding costs. Core dealers use a more eﬃcient trading technology than peripheral dealers, who are het-erogeneously connected to core dealers and trade with each other bilaterally. Connectedness aﬀects prices and allocations if and only if the peripheral dealers' aggregate inventory position diﬀers from zero. Price dispersion increases in the size of this position. The model generates new predictions about the eﬀects of dealers' connectedness and dealers' aggregate inventories on prices.

Keywords : OTC markets, Interdealer trading, Inventory management.

JEL Codes: G10, G12, G19.

Non‐technical Summary

Many important financial assets (e.g. bonds, derivatives, currencies) trade in decentralized markets, often referred to as "over‐the‐counter" (OTC) markets. In these markets, dealers play a key role because they intermediate trades between end‐investors. To do so, they accumulate substantial inventory positions. These positions are costly to hold, and are well‐known to have a significant bearing on market liquidity.

In order to minimize their inventory costs, dealers trade among each other in the inter‐dealer market. However, dealers in OTC markets are typically heterogeneous. While some are well‐ connected, others have only few trading connections, and thus may find it more difficult to adjust their portfolio in the desired direction.

This paper proposes a model of trading that studies the joint effects of dealers' connectedness and inventory costs on prices and allocations in a decentralized OTC market. Consistent with stylized facts, we assume a two‐tiered structure of a densely connected "core", and a more loosely connected "periphery". While trade is frictionless in the core, peripheral dealers bargain over the price with a limited set of other peripheral dealers. Importantly, only some of them are "connected" and are able to trade with core dealers.

The price in the core acts as a reference point for peripheral dealers because it is the price at which connected dealers can trade when their bilateral negotiations fail. Accordingly, changes to this price trickle down to the periphery, and affect the relative bargaining position of buyers and sellers.

Given the structure of the model, there are two sources of market power among peripheral dealers.

First, connected dealers have the option to resort to trading in the core, which improves their bargaining position relative to unconnected dealers. Second, a dealer's inventory position relative to that of his/her competitors matters. In a market that is mainly populated by buyers, a seller will find it easy to get his/her trade done. In contrast, a buyer will have a hard time finding a seller, and may thus not be able to trade. Importantly, we show that there is price dispersion in the periphery (a sign of some traders exerting market power over others) if and only if both frictions are present, i.e. if some dealers are unconnected and, at the same time, there is an aggregate imbalance between buyers and sellers.

Our model makes precise predictions concerning how empirical researchers can measure the value of connectedness in OTC markets, a topic that has deserved considerable attention in the literature.

We also illustrate these insights using simulated data, and show that failing to control an interaction effect of a dealers connectedness and peripheral dealers' aggregate inventory position can lead to incorrect inference.