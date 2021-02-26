Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inventory management, dealers' connections, and prices in OTC markets

02/26/2021 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Working Paper Series

Jean-Edouard Colliard, Thierry Foucault, Inventory management,

Peter Hoffmann

dealers' connections, and prices in OTC markets

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Abstract: We propose a new model of trading in OTC markets. Dealers accumulate inven-tories by trading with end-investors and trade among each other to reduce their inventory holding costs. Core dealers use a more eﬃcient trading technology than peripheral dealers, who are het-erogeneously connected to core dealers and trade with each other bilaterally. Connectedness aﬀects prices and allocations if and only if the peripheral dealers' aggregate inventory position diﬀers from zero. Price dispersion increases in the size of this position. The model generates new predictions about the eﬀects of dealers' connectedness and dealers' aggregate inventories on prices.

Keywords : OTC markets, Interdealer trading, Inventory management.

JEL Codes: G10, G12, G19.

Nontechnical Summary

Many important financial assets (e.g. bonds, derivatives, currencies) trade in decentralized markets, often referred to as "overthecounter" (OTC) markets. In these markets, dealers play a key role because they intermediate trades between endinvestors. To do so, they accumulate substantial inventory positions. These positions are costly to hold, and are wellknown to have a significant bearing on market liquidity.

In order to minimize their inventory costs, dealers trade among each other in the interdealer market. However, dealers in OTC markets are typically heterogeneous. While some are well connected, others have only few trading connections, and thus may find it more difficult to adjust their portfolio in the desired direction.

This paper proposes a model of trading that studies the joint effects of dealers' connectedness and inventory costs on prices and allocations in a decentralized OTC market. Consistent with stylized facts, we assume a twotiered structure of a densely connected "core", and a more loosely connected "periphery". While trade is frictionless in the core, peripheral dealers bargain over the price with a limited set of other peripheral dealers. Importantly, only some of them are "connected" and are able to trade with core dealers.

The price in the core acts as a reference point for peripheral dealers because it is the price at which connected dealers can trade when their bilateral negotiations fail. Accordingly, changes to this price trickle down to the periphery, and affect the relative bargaining position of buyers and sellers.

Given the structure of the model, there are two sources of market power among peripheral dealers.

First, connected dealers have the option to resort to trading in the core, which improves their bargaining position relative to unconnected dealers. Second, a dealer's inventory position relative to that of his/her competitors matters. In a market that is mainly populated by buyers, a seller will find it easy to get his/her trade done. In contrast, a buyer will have a hard time finding a seller, and may thus not be able to trade. Importantly, we show that there is price dispersion in the periphery (a sign of some traders exerting market power over others) if and only if both frictions are present, i.e. if some dealers are unconnected and, at the same time, there is an aggregate imbalance between buyers and sellers.

Our model makes precise predictions concerning how empirical researchers can measure the value of connectedness in OTC markets, a topic that has deserved considerable attention in the literature.

We also illustrate these insights using simulated data, and show that failing to control an interaction effect of a dealers connectedness and peripheral dealers' aggregate inventory position can lead to incorrect inference.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:39aCHEN XING DEVELOPMENT : Appointment of independent non-executive director and change of composition of audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee
PU
05:39aENERGY INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS : Interim results for the twelve months period ended 31 december 2020
PU
05:39aDISCOVERY : SOCIAL MEDIA CREATOR JENN TODRYK EXECUTES MAJOR HOME IMPROVEMENTS WITHOUT MASSIVE DEMOLITION IN NEW HGTV SERIES 'NO DEMO RENO' - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
05:38aBritain's Sainsbury's gives staff third pandemic bonus
RE
05:37aPLANETREE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Resignation of executive director
PU
05:37aNAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : NIS maintains market stability and invests over 25 billion dinars
PU
05:37aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : AGM to be held
PU
05:36aBank of Japan buys ETFs for first time this month after market rout
RE
05:35aIrish housebuilder Glenveagh sees "huge" demand as mortgage approvals rise
RE
05:35aUzbekistan's achievements in the field of open data were noted at an international online conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds increase pressure on Danone CEO
4BP PLC : Carbon offsets gird for lift-off as big money gets close to nature
5BNP PARIBAS : GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ