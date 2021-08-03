Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

08/03/2021 | 08:34am EDT
BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 3 August 2021

Name of applicant: Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
Name of scheme: No programme – General Purpose
Period of return: From: 13 January 2021 To: 11 July 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 8,390,119
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 8,390,119

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000


