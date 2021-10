DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Middle East private equity firm Investcorp has acquired 89 industrial properties in the United States for $380 million, it said on Thursday.

The industrial warehouses are located in Los Angeles, California, Dallas, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, Seattle and Washington, it said in an emailed statement.

The purchases bring its holdings in industrial real estate to about $2.8 billion, it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman )