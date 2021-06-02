Investcorp : announces intention to delist from Bahrain Bourse

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, today announced its Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on the 2nd of June approved the board's recommendation to delist from the Bahrain Bourse ("the Bourse") and convert the Company into a closed shareholding company. This remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and completion of the required legal process and is expected to be to completed during the third quarter of 2021.

Over the past four decades, Investcorp has been on a remarkable growth journey and has evolved into a genuinely global alternative investment manager with approximately $35.4 billion in AUM, diversified by geography, asset class and client type.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman, said, "Delisting and becoming a private company is the most appropriate ownership structure at this stage in the continuing journey of Investcorp. It will allow us to be agile, focused on investing for our long-term strategy and enables our senior leadership team to be dedicated to driving growth. Bahrain is Investcorp's birthplace, our hub in the Gulf region and we highly value the deep talent pool, the regulatory environment and geographical central position it offers in the GCC."

"Bahrain and the GCC region are part of the historical fabric of the company and will continue to be key markets for Investcorp both in terms of investment activity, whether in private equity or infrastructure, as well as with our clients, investors and other stakeholders. We also have a number of key Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG initiatives currently underway in Bahrain. We believe that the continuing shareholders in Bahrain and the region will benefit from this delisting by virtue of the Firm's longer-term plans which are expected to create future value creation for all stakeholders. We remain fully committed to pursuing our global growth over the long term via both organic and inorganic initiatives and are excited about the future as we advance our ambitious, yet prudent, expansion strategy."

