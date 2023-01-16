Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Investcorp targets Indonesia to expand Southeast Asia footprint

01/16/2023 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp, poses for a picture in Davos

(Reuters) - Bahrain-based Investcorp is working on multiple initiatives in Indonesia, including one in partnership with the nation's sovereign wealth fund as it seeks to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, the firm's co-chief executive officer said on Monday.

"We have two terrific initiatives in Indonesia right now, and hopefully, a third very soon in partnership with the local sovereign wealth fund," Hazem Ben-Gacem told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF)annual meeting in Davos.

The first is Indian dialysis service provider NephroPlus that is set to expand into Indonesia, and the second is a recently acquired leading local specialty retailer, he said.

The country's natural resources mean it stands to benefit from higher inflation and rising commodity prices, said Ben-Gacem, whose firm managed $50 billion in assets as of December 2022.

"The macro momentum is terrific, (and the Indonesian) government has been doing a good job of making it a very investment- and development-focused country," Ben-Gacem said.

A potential global economic slowdown will open up many tactical opportunities for private equity firms in 2023, Investcorp's co-CEO Rishi Kapoor said, adding that his fund was focused on investing in logistics and real estate, increasingly available at "more reasonable" prices.

Two-thirds of private and public sector economists surveyed by the WEF expect a global recession this year.

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on Refinitiv Messenger: )

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Hugh Lawson)

By Divya Chowdhury and Anisha Sircar


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:28pDavos 2023-Brazil to reinforce fiscal, democratic and environmental commitments, says Haddad
RE
03:18pJob cuts not top of mind, 'phenomenal opportunity' in Asia -Manulife CEO
RE
03:13pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies, bond yields fall after 'downbeat' BoC survey
RE
02:55pDavos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Monday
RE
02:50pInvestcorp targets Indonesia to expand Southeast Asia footprint
RE
02:48pBank of Canada names economics professor to governing council
RE
02:47pDavos 2023: Russian bombing puts Kyiv's utilities under critical strain -Klitschko
RE
02:46pBrazil's Haddad eyes vote on tax reform in first half
RE
02:37pDavos 2023: Climate change leads to more malaria, tuberculosis up in a recession
RE
02:36pCleanup at Congo church begins after blast kills 14
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is happening in Japan's bond market?
2Marketmind: Let it go
3Tesla under fire in Germany over union concerns on working hours, contr..
4Bavarian Nordic Reports Better Than Expected Preliminary Financial Resu..
5Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

HOT NEWS