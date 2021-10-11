Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Investors

10/11/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) (“Ginkgo”) f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG) (“Soaring Eagle”).  

Ginkgo develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. Ginkgo serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

On October 6, 2021, analyst Scorpion Capital published an investigative report concluding “Ginkgo is a house of cards – in our opinion, one of the most brazen frauds of the last 20 years.” The report claimed that Ginkgo’s business model is a related-party model whereby essentially 100% of the company’s deferred revenue are derived from related-party “customers” it created, funded, controls or influences via its ownership position and board seats. The report also alleged that Ginkgo has engaged in a brazen effort to misclassify and misreport related-party revenue and deceive investors with phony accounting and at least half of Ginkgo’s reported foundry revenue is phantom, non-cash and “pure accounting hocus-pocus.”

Following this news, Ginkgo’s stock price fell $1.39, or over 11%, to close at $10.59 per share on October 6, 2021.

If you are a Ginkgo investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click here.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com


Latest news "Companies"
05:59pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Inc. Announces Schedule for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
GL
05:55pAmazon takes team-centric approach on remote work
RE
05:51pTEGNA : KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
GL
05:50pDogecoin Lost 5.21% to $0.227 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important November 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SAM
GL
05:49pEthereum Lost 0.54% to $3493.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pBitcoin Gained 3.55% to $57389.88 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pIDT CORPORATION : to Present at LD Micro Main Event
AQ
05:43pU.S. earnings seen strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors
RE
05:42pKAHOOT : Business Matters highlights Kahoot!'s growth as part of the global rise of EdTech
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Modern Land China : U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflati..
4Tencent : Hong Kong tech rally supports stocks, FX recovers slightly
5ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit

HOT NEWS