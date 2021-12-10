Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) Investors

12/10/2021 | 10:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass").  

Tecnoglass, headquartered in Colombia, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America.

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report about Tecnoglass titled, "Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC." The report raised several concerns regarding Tecnoglass' business stemming from Hindenburg's months-long investigation of the company which "included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades." The report "identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company's reported financial results into question."  

Following this news, Tecnoglass shares fell over 40% in early morning trading on December 9, 2021.

If you are a Tecnoglass investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:  James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; E-mail at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-is-investigating-securities-fraud-claims-on-behalf-of-tecnoglass-inc-nasdaq-tgls-investors-301442578.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aChinese developer Fantasia denies creditor claim on unit's shares
RE
01:26aUS BANCORP : With Card as a Service, U.S. Bank sparks more innovation in digital payments
PU
01:16aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on EGM called for on 15 December 2021
PU
01:16aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Listing and Quotation Notice
PU
01:08aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : Dec. 11, 2021 -2-
AQ
12:59aMalaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
RE
12:33aIMF sees Morocco's economic growth at 6.3% in 2021, about 3% in 2022
RE
12:25aIMF board approves $570 million credit facility for Chad
RE
12:16aDAVIDSTEA : Hangover teas
PU
12:01aDaughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard set for Blue Origin spaceflight
RE
Latest news "Companies"