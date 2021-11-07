Investigations widen into deadly stampede at Houston rap concert

HOUSTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - At least two investigations, one
of them criminal, were underway on Sunday into the deadly
stampede during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld music
festival that killed at least eight people and injured dozens in
Houston.
Officials in Houston said autopsies on Frriday's victims
were being performed as soon as possible so their bodies could
be returned to family members, with the identities of some of
the dead expected to be released on Sunday.
The dead were young, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told
reporters on Saturday: two were aged 14 and 16, two were 21,
another two were 23, with a seventh aged 27.
An eighth victim has yet to be identified, he added.
Harris County Judge Lina Hildago called for an "objective,
independent" investigation into the tragedy, as she spoke about
the rap festival being attended by 50,000 fans when the stampede
took place.
"Perhaps the plans were inadequate. Perhaps the plans were
good but they weren't followed," Hildago said. "The families of
those who died, everybody affected, deserves answers."
In a 90-second video released on Twitter on Saturday, Scott
said that, while on stage, "I could just not imagine the
severity of the situation." He described himself as "absolutely
devastated" by the incident.
Houston city police chief Troy Finner said his department
had opened a criminal investigation by homicide and narcotics
detectives, following reports that somebody in the audience had
been injecting people with drugs.
The city's fire chief, Samuel Pena, said several concert
goers had to be revived with the anti-drug overdose medicine
Narcan, including a security officer who appeared to have been
injected in the neck with a substance by a concert goer.
The rest of the two-day festival has been cancelled after
the disaster unfolded at NRG Park at about 9.30 p.m. during the
headline performance by Scott, a Grammy nominated singer and
producer, at the climax of the opening day.
The deaths happened near the stage when the crowd surged
towards it, with some suffering cardiac arrests and other
medical trauma, officials said.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)