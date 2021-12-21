Log in
Investing in Broadway: An Overview from Jason Turchin

12/21/2021 | 05:37pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- They say you can't make a living on Broadway, but you can make a killing. Investing in Broadway shows can be a fun way to make or lose money. This article explains how Broadway investing works, and why people do it.

How do you invest in Broadway?
A lead producer often breaks the full show capitalization into smaller units, then gives co-producers options to raise a certain amount of money for the show. Most Broadway investors align with a Broadway co-producer who sources the deals. The co-producer may offer shares in a production, called units.

Who can invest in Broadway?
Most investors on Broadway have to be accredited investors, which means they meet certain SEC qualifications.

How do investors make money on Broadway?
As a show runs on Broadway, it has a weekly minimum to clear to cover its expenses. Any money above that amount goes to pay back the investors. Once the investors recoup their entire investment, any future profits are generally split between the investors and the producers.

Why invest in Broadway?
Unlike typical stock or real estate investments, Broadway investors may get exclusive perks which are in addition to the financial investment. Investors in Broadway musicals could get invited to opening night parties and mingle with other likeminded investors, get invited to preview performances, have access to backstage tours, get exclusive merchandise, and sometime more importantly, get to support the arts.

Producer Jason Turchin is the founder of InvestingBroadway.com and has invested in numerous Broadway shows, including the Tony Award winning musical, Hadestown. For more information, visit InvestingBroadway.com.

DISCLAIMER: Any content in this article is for informational purposes only. THIS IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITY OR UNITS IN ANY ENTITY.  Any actual investing in a particular show or other entity would be conducted between the investor and the production company or associated producers. Nothing on this website shall constitute a solicitation for investing or an offer to invest.

CONTACT:
Jason Turchin 
(800) 337-7755
jason@victimaid.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investing-in-broadway-an-overview-from-jason-turchin-301449425.html

SOURCE Jason Turchin


© PRNewswire 2021
