Investing in Early Years for Growth and Productivity in Malawi - P164771

The development objective of the Investing in Early Years for Growth and Productivity Project for Malawi is to improve coverage and utilization of early childhood development services with focus on nutrition, stimulation and early learning from conception to 59 months in selected districts of Malawi.It has four components. First component, Community-based nutrition and early stimulation interventions to consolidate and scale up the delivery of a comprehensive...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More