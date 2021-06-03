Investis : Digital and Irwin Announce Strategic Partnership

We are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Irwin. The partnership combines Investis Digital's award-winning IR websites, webcasting, and virtual events offering with Irwin's advanced investor relations software that enables capital markets professionals to build stronger relationships with the investment community. This commitment underscores both companies' unwavering commitment to providing Investor Relations Officers (IROs) with the best-in-class services and products they need to succeed.

Don Scales, Global CEO commented, 'The Investis Digital-Irwin partnership is a powerful combination. Irwin's global database, high quality data, and powerful targeting capabilities allow our clients to spend less time navigating complex search pages and more time building relationships with qualified investors. Irwin's approach is uniquely complementary to how our Investis Digital team works to communicate a company's investment case, bring true value to life for the investment community and encourage long term investment.'

Irwin's investor targeting, monitoring, and CRM capabilities are uniquely positioned in the market and known for their modern, easy-to-use design. In addition, Irwin offers the most comprehensive shareholder monitoring available and combines unique data sets and research to uncover high value, actionable insights for public companies and their advisors.

'The capital markets industry is constantly evolving, and the changing IR role has become mission-critical to the success of a public company. Today's IR programs need a strong sales and analytical-based approach, supported by the best combination of insightful software and data,' said, David Whyte, CEO and Co-Founder of Irwin. 'Through this partnership, clients can expect a seamless integration of Investis Digital's strategic content development and Irwin's data-driven insights to enable public companies to further stakeholder awareness, promote higher trading volumes, and create more stable share prices.'

Whether a company has a long-standing multi-exchange listing or is preparing for an IPO, Investis Digital works to uncover what is driving current and future value and how best to bring it to life through IR Websites, IPO Websites, IR Tools & Feeds, Shareholder Content, and Live Webcasting. Once a company's narrative and story are in place, Irwin supplies valuable insights to visualize investment opportunities and help IROs build lasting investor relationships.

To learn more about this partnership and our solutions, get in touch today.