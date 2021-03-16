Log in
Investment Community & Marketing Titan Jeff Lambert Joins Xtreme Fighting Championships' Board

03/16/2021 | 09:34am EDT
DESTIN, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR), the only publicly traded mixed martial arts organization in the world, today announced investor and corporate communications trailblazer Jeff Lambert has joined the Xtreme Fighting Championships' Advisory Board ahead of the organization's next event, YoungGuns 1 on March 27 at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK.

Lambert has led his organization, Lambert & Co., through 22 straight years of growth to become a a top-10 financial and investor relations firm nationally and top-50 PR agency in the U.S. Lambert & Co. has earned Firm of the Year honors from PR Week and PRNews, been recognized as a top-5 private equity communications agency by The Deal, and Jeff has been named Dealmaker of the Year by both the Association for Corporate Growth-Detroit and business media MiBiz.

XFC President Myron Molotky is thrilled to see XFC add yet another titan of industry to its Advisory Board: "Very early on in the XFC's conversation with Jeff Lambert we realized he could be a huge asset to our organization, and the XFC is something that he really wanted to support. He's one of the world's leaders in corporate communication, and we're very excited to have him lend his expertise to the XFC."

XFC CEO Steve Smith added: "Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a veteran of the investment community, and I look forward to tapping his capital markets access and acumen as we execute our aggressive growth strategy and take our story to retail and institutional investors looking to invest in the world's fastest growing sport, MMA."

Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of Lambert & Co., said, "It is exciting to be joining Xtreme Fighting Championships' Advisory Board at this critical juncture in their growth trajectory. I've been impressed with their unique business model since TiiCKER began partnering with XFC to reward fans and shareholders for their brand loyalty. I look forward to going to battle with the company as we create a fighter-first, fan-owned league that we believe can be the contemporary model for affinity investing and long-term sustainable growth."

In addition to being the CEO of Lambert & Co., Jeff Lambert is also the creator and founder of TiiCKER, an idea turned fast-growing fintech startup and Benzinga Fintech New Product of the Year Finalist based on his 25 years of investor relations and retail investing experience. Mr. Lambert has led 8 acquisitions and acqui-hires, including 3 in the last year, and launched the TiiCKER software platform and app to invent and activate a new marketing demographic – consumer shareholders – giving publicly traded companies the ability to connect directly with their individual investors and to convert shareholders to consumers. Most recently, Lambert co-founded a Detroit-based minority-owned, women-owned consultancy EQUALSIGN, which provides diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) consulting, cultural marketing and diverse board development for public companies and private equity firms.

About XFC
Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

CONTACT: vpesonen@lambert.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investment-community--marketing-titan-jeff-lambert-joins-xtreme-fighting-championships-board-301248408.html

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships


© PRNewswire 2021
