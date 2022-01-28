Log in
Investment Funds Attorney Brad Pugh Joins Dorsey

01/28/2022 | 01:14pm EST
International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that investment funds attorney Brad Pugh has joined the Firm as a Partner in its Dallas office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005448/en/

Investment funds attorney Brad Pugh has joined Dorsey as a Partner in its Dallas office. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Brad’s practice focuses on advising private fund managers employing a broad range of investment strategies across an array of investments, including public and private debt and equity securities, loans, currencies, derivatives, commodities, real estate and fund-of-funds. He advises investment managers with respect to the structuring, formation and operation of private investment fund structures, including single, parallel, mini-master and master-feeder fund structures with domestic and offshore funds.

Brad has more than a decade of experience advising private fund managers, including with respect to regulatory registration and exemption matters, fund structuring, drafting fund documents and negotiating fund terms, investor side letters and seed capital arrangements, and advising on conducting private placements, ongoing operational and investment-related matters, secondary transactions, fund restructurings and liquidations.

Before joining Dorsey, Brad was a Senior Counsel at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in the investment management practice in their Dallas office. He received his B.S. in Communication Studies with a concentration in Public Relations from Eastern Washington University and his J.D. from the University of Alabama Law School.

Commenting on the announcement, Dorsey & Whitney Managing Partner, Bill Stoeri, said, “Brad brings a wealth of investment fund experience to Dorsey, including expertise in regulatory registration, exemption matters, and fund structuring. Brad is an excellent addition to our investment funds practice and our growing Dallas office.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities. www.dorsey.com


© Business Wire 2022
