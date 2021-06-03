Investment Manager Dynamique Will Maximize Your Investment Dollars

San Diego, CA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-profile individuals and businesses everywhere sooner or later discover the need for investment management, realizing that retail brokerages fail to deliver the returns needed to achieve investment goals. Whether you have accounts in too many places, your current investment portfolio or tax management is inefficient, or you simply have a lack of direction and clearly defined goals, Dynamique Capital Advisors can help you get your investments in order.

Dynamique was created based on the experience of its founder Luka Erceg. Utilizing his experience in financial and investment management with large, publicly traded companies, the Dynamique team provides the same extraordinary experience and management to you or your company’s assets. “We help investors face extraordinary challenges,” Luka says. Dynamique’s clients rely on the firm for more than just financial advice - they benefit from management consulting, financial analysis, corporate development, tax law, bankruptcy advice, and more. The firm is passionate about seeing their clients grow in their core businesses in addition to their investment strategies.



Dynamique is a true investment manager, shunning the lazy approach of investing in mutual funds that most financial advisors take. On the hunt for clients that are searching for help with investment and asset management, Dynamique manages risk and investments for clients on a discretionary basis, using carefully constructed and internally managed asset allocation and portfolio models. Thus, the firm is first and foremost a fiduciary for clients and provides services to support 401Ks, 403Bs, pension plans, and cash management at for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Even new entrepreneurs launching their first companies can benefit from working with an investment manager committed to their success.



In the near future, Dynamique aims to launch a fund and other investment products and expects many more challenges in this industry that has not been supportive of diversity-disabled investment managers. The grit and tenacity of Dynamique come from Founder Luka Erceg’s personal loss and recovery following the loss of his left arm.

The firm is adamant about supporting disability inclusion and is a proud member of the Disability:IN. Disability:IN is a nonprofit resource for disability inclusion worldwide. The organization encourages businesses to envision a global inclusive economy in which people with disabilities can participate fully and meaningfully. The personal challenges encountered by Luka have become an ethos at the firm for helping others and surmounting challenges.



When asked about the growth of Dynamique, Luka said that the company is expanding. “We hope to launch our own limited partnership investment vehicle at some point in the near future and above all else believe a new activist investment strategy for diversity is needed in the market.”



Today, Dynamique’s investment strategies range from core equity investments, to growth, distressed, and active investing while providing impact investing benefits by employing disabled managers. The company is interested in acquiring and adopting registered investment companies, such as mutual funds, closed end funds, BDCs, etc. Dynamique’s leadership also hopes that others will contact them about partnering to achieve similar goals.



Contact:

Dynamique



media@dynamique.com

https://www.dynamique.com/