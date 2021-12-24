Log in
Investment and endowment life insurance: new requirements

12/24/2021 | 07:17pm EST
ILI and ELI policies will become effective immediately after the payment of the first premium. Insurers will not be allowed to refuse to pay insurance compensations if a person is diagnosed with any disease, including socially important ones, during the effective period of the insurance contract. This will enhance risk protection for these products.

Today, a considerable number of life insurance contracts are cancelled after the end of the cooling-off period as the second premium is not paid. This means that the customer was actually not interested in the insurance policy and did not properly understand its conditions. The new requirements extend the cooling-off period for ILI and ELI policies: it will be at least six weeks for regular premium policies and 30 days for single premium policies.

Selling an insurance policy, insurers will be obliged to disclose historic returns on insurance contracts that expired over the last three years and notify customers about the amount payable in the case of materialisation of insured risks net of the insurance premium paid. Thus, consumers will be able to understand whether particular insurance products meet their expectations.

The new requirements will not be applicable to contracts with an insurance premium exceeding 1.5 million rubles. It is assumed that this exception will preserve instruments focused on qualified investors in the market.

The relevant ordinance becomes effective 90 days after its official publication.

Preview photo: Irina Wilhauk / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 00:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
