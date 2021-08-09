Log in
Investment bank Jefferies raises pay for analysts - source

08/09/2021 | 11:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc has markedly boosted salaries for its bankers, a source close to the matter said on Monday, mirroring a pay-scale trend by other Wall Street lenders.

The bank's first-year analysts in the United States will now earn $110,000 annually, up from $85,000. Second-year analysts will make $125,000 per year, up from $90,000, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and asked for anonymity.

Salaries of associates were raised to $150,000 from $125,000, the source added.

The new pay scale, which was reported earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal, has been in effect since July 1 and follows similar moves by major Wall Street firms to attract and retain top talent as dealmaking activity continues at an unprecedented pace.

Banks have also been introducing incentives to younger staff after a group of first-year analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc complained of long hours and "unrealistic deadlines" in an internal survey in March.

Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG, and Lazard Ltd have also raised pay for their bankers.

(Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Niket Nishant


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 0.80% 71.74 Delayed Quote.15.26%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 0.11% 34.94 Delayed Quote.41.95%
UBS GROUP AG 0.55% 15.48 Delayed Quote.23.54%
