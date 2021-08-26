Investment bank touts bankrupt oil refinery restart with 'minimal' investment -document

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The idled Limetree Bay oil refinery could
resume operations with "minimal capital" and could "easily" be
transformed to produce biofuels, the investment banker hired to
attract investors said in a marketing document.
The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, refinery filed for
bankruptcy in July after investors poured $4.1 billion into an
unsuccessful revival of the aging facility. U.S. regulators
halted processing after residents complained of foul odors, oil
that was sprayed on nearby homes and contaminated drinking water
supplies.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc, which was hired to find a
buyer, said in its marketing pitch that "zero facility
investment" is required for a restart. It also said the refinery
had been fully operational since January 2021 and has "strong
government support" at territorial and municipal levels.
It made no mention of the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency order shutting down the plant or requirements to install
air monitoring systems before a restart. U.S. prosecutors also
are investigating potential criminal violations of the Clean Air
Act, a Limetree attorney said during a bankruptcy hearing in
early August.
Jefferies did not respond to a request for comment.
In a radio interview on the local national public radio
affiliate in mid-August, Limetree Chief Executive Officer Jeff
Rinker said that apart from one unit - the coker - that caused
the rotten egg odors and spray, the facility was fully
operational prior to the shutdown.
Rinker said Limetree implemented all recommendations made by
the company that designed the coker, which converts a type of
crude oil from other units into motor fuel feedstocks. A buyer
would have to invest further to satisfy recommendations made by
a independent auditor, Rinker said.
"I'm hopeful that an investor will come in and want to
restart the refinery," said Rinker, chief executive of Limetree
since November 2020.
The 210,000 barrel per day refinery is due to receive up to
$25 million in interim financing while its private-equity and
other owners seek to restructure nearly $2 billion in debt.
The plant's "hydrotreater units (are) easily converted for
renewable diesel production," Jefferies said. U.S. refiners can
take advantage of state and federal incentives to produce
renewable fuels.
Rinker said that the USVI governor and Department of
Planning and Natural Resources would support any restart, but
investors were spooked by uncertainty over required EPA
approvals.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by David Gregorio)